Nunez Starts in Otherwise Unchanged Side at QPR

Saturday, 1st Nov 2025 14:15 Town have made one enforced change for this afternoon’s game at QPR with Marcelino Nunez coming in for the injured Sammie Szmodics. Aside from the Irish international’s absence following minor knee surgery, the Blues field the same XI that beat West Brom 1-0 last weekend, however, striker Ivan Azon is missing from the subs due to an unspecified knock. Ben Johnson and Cameron Humphreys come onto the bench alongside Chuba Akpom, who is fit enough to be involved despite suffering a heavy knock against the Baggies. The home side make four changes from the team which lost 1-0 at Derby last week with Liam Morrison, Esquerdinha, Isaac Hayden and Ilias Chair coming into the XI for Amadou Mbengue, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Jonathan Varane and Koki Saito, who are all subs. QPR: Nardi, Dunne (c), Morrison, Cook, Esquerdinha, Hayden, Madsen, Vale, Chair, Kone, Burrell. Subs: Hamer, Mbengue, Norrington-Davies, Field, Varane, Smyth, Poku, Saito, Frey. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Nunez, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Button, Young, Johnson, Greaves, Cajuste, Humphreys, McAteer, J Clarke, Akpom. Referee: Sam Allison (Wiltshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



PacittiJohn added 14:25 - Nov 1

Good side. Hope Nunez plays in the 10 role. Cajuste may be more effective as an impact sub. Hens is far more talented that Taylor, but feel Jack may be more suited to a scrap that precedes the talent of our impact subs 1

Edmundo added 14:30 - Nov 1

This looks positive. COYB! 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:31 - Nov 1

Good to see Kipre & Walle Egeli retained, and Nunez in as necessary replacement. COYB! 1

bluerico added 14:37 - Nov 1

Pleased only one change, which enforced. Shame Azon cannot be involved. 2

brian_a_mul added 14:59 - Nov 1

Ball playing 10 will be interesting, Nunez will hopefully be able to bring Egeli & Hirst in to the game a bit more. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments