Nunez Starts in Otherwise Unchanged Side at QPR
Saturday, 1st Nov 2025 14:15
Town have made one enforced change for this afternoon’s game at QPR with Marcelino Nunez coming in for the injured Sammie Szmodics.
Aside from the Irish international’s absence following minor knee surgery, the Blues field the same XI that beat West Brom 1-0 last weekend, however, striker Ivan Azon is missing from the subs due to an unspecified knock.
Ben Johnson and Cameron Humphreys come onto the bench alongside Chuba Akpom, who is fit enough to be involved despite suffering a heavy knock against the Baggies.
The home side make four changes from the team which lost 1-0 at Derby last week with Liam Morrison, Esquerdinha, Isaac Hayden and Ilias Chair coming into the XI for Amadou Mbengue, Rhys Norrington-Davies, Jonathan Varane and Koki Saito, who are all subs.
QPR: Nardi, Dunne (c), Morrison, Cook, Esquerdinha, Hayden, Madsen, Vale, Chair, Kone, Burrell. Subs: Hamer, Mbengue, Norrington-Davies, Field, Varane, Smyth, Poku, Saito, Frey.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, Walle Egeli, Nunez, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Button, Young, Johnson, Greaves, Cajuste, Humphreys, McAteer, J Clarke, Akpom. Referee: Sam Allison (Wiltshire).
