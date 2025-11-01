McKenna: Hirst, Davis and Azon Doubts For Watford
Saturday, 1st Nov 2025 18:21
George Hirst, Leif Davis and Ivan Azon are doubts ahead of Tuesday’s home game against Watford.
Hirst and Davis were both replaced in the second half of this afternoon’s 4-1 win at QPR, while Azon missed out on a place in the squad having picked up an injury in last Saturday’s 1-0 victory over West Brom.
“He had some muscle tightness from the game last weekend, so he’s not been able to train this weekend and he’s not made it for the game, so we’ll see how he recovers,” manager Kieran McKenna said of the Spanish striker, who is on loan with the Blues for the season from Serie A Como.
“It’s nothing, hopefully, very serious, but Tuesday’s in doubt. We’ll have to see how he is over the next couple of days.”
Regarding Hirst, who netted twice against Rangers to take his season’s tally to five, equal with Jaden Philogene and Jack Clarke, and Davis, he added: “Both felt their hamstring. I don’t think either felt it in a very, very big way but with hamstrings you don’t know, so we’ll assess them in the next 24 hours.”
