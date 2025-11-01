Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Ten-Man U18s Hammered
Saturday, 1st Nov 2025 20:36

Town's U18 side were on the wrong end of an 8-2 scoreline at Playford Road on Saturday morning as they were comprehensively beaten by West Ham United, playing the last half an hour with 10 men.

The Blues fielded Oliver Wilkinson, a recent signing from Barnsley, at centre-back and Daniel Ologho, most recently with Spurs, started at left-back.

However, the Town backline was breached twice early on - Isaac Thomas headed in a deep free-kick at the back post on six and then Jephthah Medine cut in from the right and hit a left-foot shot into the top corner just five minutes later.

Thomas added a third on 18 with a close-range header after a short free-kick was well worked on the left, but the Blues rallied and Benji Buskell forced visiting keeper Finley Hooper into a smart save and Nelson Eze headed over from a corner.

Two minutes before the break, Indiana Pedder raced onto a through ball from Charlie Wood and forced Hooper into a mistake which left the former Spurs youngster with an empty net to roll the ball into.

Pedder grabbed his second less than sixty seconds later when he bundled a fine cross from Buskell in at the far post, to leave the game finely poised at half-time.

The young Blues made the worst possible start to the second half though and found themselves 5-2 down just five minutes after the restart. Medine netted his second following a cross from the right and then a Hammers free-kick deflected into the net off the head of Isaac Boakye-King.

On 59 the Town defence failed to clear the ball from danger and Andre Dike converted from close range for the visitors' sixth. With fifteen minutes remaining, skipper Wood was shown a second yellow card and subsequent red for a foul after picking up a caution early in the game for a similar infringement.

Hammers centre-back Thomas grabbed his hat-trick with another header from a set piece on 85 and then his fourth in the second minute of stoppage time after a cross from the left following another short free-kick.

U18s: Bentley, Barry, Ologho, Brown (Olawole 70), Wilkinson (P Adebayo 46), Boakye-King, Buskell, Wood, Ladegbaye, Eze (Enkotosia 46), Pedder. Unused: Fletcher, Msabah.


Photo: TWTD



