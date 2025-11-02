Town Women Host Newcastle

Sunday, 2nd Nov 2025 09:38 Ipswich Town Women return to action after the international break with a home game against Newcastle United at the JobServe Community Stadium in Colchester this afternoon (KO 2pm, live on YouTube). The Blues are second bottom of WSL2 having lost 4-0 at home to second-placed Birmingham City in their final game before the hiatus. Manager Joe Sheehan says the fortnight has been useful despite having a number of players away on international duty. “It was really productive, a good opportunity for us as staff to spend some time, reflect on the first quarter, look at our game in more detail, data, and talk about different things,” he said. “And spending a lot more time, without a game to prepare for, in developing the players that remained here. “Good opportunity for us to get in some really good work and a bit of a break over the weekend which led us into this week preparing for Sunday.” Having had numerous injury issues in the early weeks of the season, Sheehan says the picture is now much more positive. “Probably the best we’ve been in terms of availability, pretty much everybody available for selection, which is a good position,” he continued. ‘We’re mindful of the ones who are travelling back, Natalia [Negri] came back first, the England [U23s] game against Portugal was at Northampton, so she was back on Wednesday. “Megan [Wearing] is due back [from Scotland U23s duty] today [Thursday] but we’re without Grace Neville, [New Zealand, who was an unused sub as the Football Ferns] played [Wednesday night in Kansas City and we’ve not had Tash [Natasha Thomas, who has been in Trinidad with Jamaica] back either. “The ones that have been here that have been injured have trained really well this week, so got some good decisions to make now because we’ve got some good players returning and ready to be picked for the team.” Regarding Thomas, who became the first Town Women’s player to score at full international level when she netted for the Reggae Girlz in their 4-1 victory over the Soca Princesses, Sheehan added: “She’s someone now who is featuring now for Jamaica on quite a few occasions and I think the last international she had against Leicester against England, which I’m sure was an amazing experience. “To get her first goal this week is great really, just another thing she’s achieved which adds to the incredible long list in her career to date. “She’s not back with us yet, she’s still en route home, but looking forward to catching up with her and finding out how that all went and discussing her goal as well.” Newcastle are fourth-bottom, two points above the Blues, and last week parted ways with manager Becky Langley, former Durham head coach Claire Ditchburn having been put in charge. “We encountered them in pre-season, we played them behind closed doors in Leicester in pre-season and it was a really tight game but one we really took a lot from,” Sheehan said. “We could see the strengths and the good players we had amongst their group. “A change in management since their last game, that potentially changes a couple of things. “We’re expecting a tough game but we’re super-excited for it. We’ve had a good opportunity to reflect on the first part of the season. “We’re well aware of where we’re at and what we want to get better at and the availability of the players has improved a lot as well, so we’re looking forward to facing Newcastle at home on Sunday.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments