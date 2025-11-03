Hirst in Scotland Squad For Vital Final Qualifiers

Monday, 3rd Nov 2025 12:45

Town striker George Hirst has been named in the Scotland squad for their vital World Cup qualification double-header against Greece and Denmark this month.

The Scots take on the Greeks in Piraeus on Saturday 15th November, then host the Danes at Hampden Park three days later.

Scotland are second in their group on goal difference having already secured a play-off place at least.

A win or draw in Greece and then victory over Denmark - who host rock-bottom, pointless Belarus in their first game of the break - would see them finish top and qualify automatically.

Hirst, who switched allegiance from England for whom he played at U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels earlier this year, has previously won five Scotland caps, scoring one international goal.

Blues keeper Cieran Slicker, who is on loan at League Two Barnet for the season, is not included in the squad.





Photo: Ger Harley/Sportpix/Sipa USA