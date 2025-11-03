Youngster Adetiba Wins UAE Cap in U17s World Cup Opener

Monday, 3rd Nov 2025 15:22

Academy scholar Jayden Adetiba was in the UAE U17s team which drew 1-1 with a 10-man Costa Rica side in their opening group game at the U17 World Cup in Qatar this afternoon.

The winger, 16, played the first 76 minutes before being replaced, Costa Rica having been reduced in number after only 31 minutes.

First-year scholar Adetiba signed for Town from Arsenal in February, starting his scholarship at the start of this season.

Born in Nigeria, Adetiba spent time living in Dubai as a child and won his first U17s caps with the UAE last season having previously represented their U16s.

The winger was spotted by the Gunners in 2018 while playing at a tournament in South Africa.

The UAE next face Croatia on Thursday and then Senegal in their final group match on Sunday.





Photo: TWTD