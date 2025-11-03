Nunez in Team of the Week
Monday, 3rd Nov 2025 17:21
Blues midfielder Marcelino Nunez has been named in the EFL Championship Team of the Week following his two-goal performance as Town won 4-1 at QPR on Saturday.
Nunez found the net with a brilliant free-kick 68 seconds after the restart to restore the Blues’ lead, his first goal for the club, then sealed the first away win of the season with a deflected free-kick on 64.
Former Town striker Kieffer Moore is also in the select XI having bagged a hat-trick as Wrexham came from behind to beat leaders Coventry 3-2 on Friday.
“It’s very exciting and I feel really happy because with these two goals I was able to help the team achieve victory and add three points,” Nunez told the club site.
“I’ve been working on free-kicks with Mark [Hudson, set-piece coach] and Michele [Aragona, set-piece analyst] after every training session and I’m grateful to them for always helping me improve on set pieces - and now this was reflected in the game.
“We always prepare very well during the week for each match and this victory helps us to stay closer to our goal. We are very happy.
“I am very grateful for the support of the fans, whether we play away or at home. The support and motivation they give us is very important and it gives us the strength to keep improving.”
Reflecting on the game against Watford at Portman Road on Tuesday, having already scored against the Hornets this season - again from distance but this time in open play - in a rare Norwich victory in August, the game ending 2-1.
"We will analyse the QPR game well and prepare for Watford in the best way and with the same motivation as always - even more so because we will be with our people and in our stadium,” he added.
"I’m really excited to play at Portman Road and give my best to deliver the best results for the fans, as they are very passionate and that encourages us to always strive for victories.”
Photo: IMAGO/PPAUK via Reuters Connect
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Championship Preview: Watford by ad_wilkin
The first managerial sacking of the season was, surprise, surprise, Watford. Like someone who can’t quite move on from their ex,the Watford board parted company with Paulo Pezzolano after just five months in charge and opted to bring back Javi Gracia for a second spell at the club following his last spell in 2019.
Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.13 - Egelling by The_Flashing_Smile
Apologies to TWTD’s tech wizard Gav, who I unashamedly stole that word off. But there are signs of gelling throughout the team, and none more so than with Sindre Walle Egeli who probably had his best game yet.
Championship Preview: Queens Park Rangers by ad_wilkin
Consistently inconsistent would be the best way to describe QPR this season. They started the season with four defeats in their first five games, including a 7-1 battering by Coventry, before then going undefeated in their next six.
Between The Lines no.12 - Jack In The Socks by The_Flashing_Smile
Another bloody 12.30 kick-off, and a subsequently flat atmosphere and flat game. Insomnia by Faithless played out over the Tannoy before kick-off, and the game itself was almost the cure. Only lit up by Jack Clarke’s late twinkle toes.
Championship Preview: West Bromwich Albion by ad_wilkin
Ryan Mason’s West Brom were an unknown quantity at the start of the season as the former Tottenham player and caretaker-manager took his first steps into senior management.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]