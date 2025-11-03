Nunez in Team of the Week

Monday, 3rd Nov 2025 17:21 Blues midfielder Marcelino Nunez has been named in the EFL Championship Team of the Week following his two-goal performance as Town won 4-1 at QPR on Saturday. Nunez found the net with a brilliant free-kick 68 seconds after the restart to restore the Blues’ lead, his first goal for the club, then sealed the first away win of the season with a deflected free-kick on 64. Former Town striker Kieffer Moore is also in the select XI having bagged a hat-trick as Wrexham came from behind to beat leaders Coventry 3-2 on Friday. “It’s very exciting and I feel really happy because with these two goals I was able to help the team achieve victory and add three points,” Nunez told the club site. “I’ve been working on free-kicks with Mark [Hudson, set-piece coach] and Michele [Aragona, set-piece analyst] after every training session and I’m grateful to them for always helping me improve on set pieces - and now this was reflected in the game. “We always prepare very well during the week for each match and this victory helps us to stay closer to our goal. We are very happy. “I am very grateful for the support of the fans, whether we play away or at home. The support and motivation they give us is very important and it gives us the strength to keep improving.” Reflecting on the game against Watford at Portman Road on Tuesday, having already scored against the Hornets this season - again from distance but this time in open play - in a rare Norwich victory in August, the game ending 2-1. "We will analyse the QPR game well and prepare for Watford in the best way and with the same motivation as always - even more so because we will be with our people and in our stadium,” he added. "I’m really excited to play at Portman Road and give my best to deliver the best results for the fans, as they are very passionate and that encourages us to always strive for victories.”

Photo: IMAGO/PPAUK via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Linkboy13 added 17:48 - Nov 3

Moving Nunez to the number 10 role has completely transformed us as a attacking threat and supplied Hirst with better options Egeli has benefit as well. 1

Cakeman added 18:04 - Nov 3

Very well deserved. Long may it continue 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments