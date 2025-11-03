Former Blue Judge Retires

Monday, 3rd Nov 2025 19:50 Ex-Blues forward Alan Judge has announced his retirement, aged 36. The former Republic of Ireland international has been with National League Braintree Town but hasn’t featured since the end of August. “After 20 years in professional football since I moved to England, I’ve decided it’s time to hang up the boots,” he wrote on Instagram. “Football has been my life since I was a kid, and I’ve been lucky enough to live out my dream for so many years. From the highs to the setbacks, the dressing rooms, the fans — every bit of it has meant something to me. “I’m proud of what I achieved, but even more proud of the journey. I’ve come through some major injuries that could’ve ended my career, along with other setbacks along the way, but with my inner strength, discipline, the right people and family around me, I came back each time. Those moments showed me what resilience is. “To my wife Emma — thank you for everything. You’ve been my rock through it all. The support, the sacrifices, the patience, and the love you’ve shown me, especially through the lows… I’ll never be able to thank you enough. None of this would’ve been possible without you. “To my Mam (RIP), Dad, sisters and my kids — thank you for always believing in me and being there every step of the way. “Representing my country at senior level will always be my proudest moment — one I’ll never forget. All any Irish kid dreams of doing is to pull on that green jersey and represent their country. 🇮🇪 “To every teammate, manager, coach, staff member and fan I’ve met along the way — thank you for being part of my story. “Although my playing days have come to an end, I’m excited for what’s next — hopefully passing on my experiences of what it takes to make it in the game. “I’ve had more or less everything happen to me in football that can happen, and I hope to use that to help younger players coming through. A new chapter begins — where it takes me, we’ll see.” Judge joined the Blues in January 2019 and went on to make 75 starts and 16 sub appearances, scoring eight times. He left close to the end of 2020/21 season as he was to be released in the summer and any more appearances would have triggered a one-year extension on his contract. The Dubliner almost joined Town in the summer of 2013 from Notts County but instead returned to Blackburn, his first English club, with the Lancastrians offering very significantly better terms. Judge, who had spells on loan at Plymouth during his first stint with Rovers, moved on to Brentford, breaking his leg at Portman Road in April 2016, where he played probably the best football of his career and looked set for a move to the Premier League until he suffered the injury. Following his time with Town, he moved on to Colchester, Woking and then the Iron. He continues to live in Suffolk with his son in the Blues’ academy. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alan Judge (@judgey18)

Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments