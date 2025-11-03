Nunez in Chile Squad For Friendlies in Russia

Monday, 3rd Nov 2025 23:08

Town midfielder Marcelino Nunez has been named in the Chile squad for their November friendly internationals in Russia against the hosts and Peru.

The Chileans face the Russians on Saturday 15th November, then the Peruvians on Tuesday 18th November with both games played in Sochi.

Nunez has previously won 32 full caps for Chile, scoring five international goals.

The 25-year-old won his first as a Town player when he came off the bench in last month’s 2-1 victory over Peru in Santiago.

Chile finished bottom of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification group and will not be at next summer’s finals.





Photo: Daiana Panza via Reuters Connect