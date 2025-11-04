O'Shea and Clarke Join Ashton to Launch Empower Hub

Tuesday, 4th Nov 2025 11:57 Blues duo Dara O’Shea and Harry Clarke joined Mark Ashton to launch the Empower Hub last week, delivered by the Ipswich Town Foundation with funding from the club chairman and CEO’s Lentonbrook Foundation. Ashton recently established the Lentonbrook Foundation, which is named after his late father’s business, to award grants to charities and voluntary organisations focused on improving opportunities for disadvantaged youth in Suffolk. The Empower Hub, based at the Willows Family Hub at Magdalene Close in Ipswich and delivered in partnership with Suffolk County Council and the Public Health and Communities team, is a community space designed to bring people together, raise aspirations and create new opportunities for children, young people and families. With the funding from the Lentonbrook Foundation, as well as the support of the Premier League and Professional Footballers’ Association, the existing building has been transformed into a vibrant, inclusive space offering youth activities, adult learning sessions and wellbeing support. Children and young people will have a safe place to play, socialise and learn, while adults can take part in workshops covering cookery, budgeting, mental wellbeing and more. An outdoor area will also be refreshed with new lighting and equipment, making it a space that can be used all year round. Local young people will play a key role in helping design and shape how the area looks and feels. “We’re proud to support the Empower Hub project through the Ipswich Town Foundation,” Ashton said. “It’s about giving communities the tools and opportunities to create better futures for themselves and their families. “The Empower Hub will be a place where people can connect, learn and thrive together. “This is a prime example of the type of projects you will start to see the Lentonbrook Foundation financially support.” Dan Palfrey, director of the Ipswich Town Foundation added: “The Empower Hub is an exciting new project for the Foundation and we’re delighted to have the support of the Premier League, Professional Footballers’ Association and the Lentonbrook Foundation in bringing it to life. “Supporting families in areas of high deprivation in Ipswich is something we’re passionate about, and the Hub presents us with an opportunity to provide education and activity, to raise aspirations, and build a brighter future for those in our community.”

Photo: Contributed



Bazza8564 added 12:02 - Nov 4

What a fantastic initiative. Well done Mark and Dan, the Foundation seems to be going from strength to strength 2

