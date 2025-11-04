Walle Egeli in Norwegian U21s Squad

Tuesday, 4th Nov 2025 12:53

Town forward Sindre Walle Egeli has been named in the Norway U21s squad for their European Championship qualifiers later this month.

The young Norwegians take on Israel at the Szekto Stadium, Kecskemét in Hungary on Friday 14th November, then Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Stadion Grbavica in Sarajevo on Tuesday 18th November.

Norway are second in their group having beaten Slovenia 5-0 at home in their only match so far, Walle Egeli scoring once and assisting twice.

The 19-year-old has previously won eight U21s caps, scoring three goals, as well has having made one senior appearance as a substitute.

The nine group winners plus the best group runner-up qualify directly for the tournament which will be held in Albania and Serbia in 2027, while the eight other group runners-up go into play-offs for the last four places.





Photo: MARIUS SIMENSEN/Bildbyran/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect