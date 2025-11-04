Three Changes For Blues Against Watford
Tuesday, 4th Nov 2025 19:16
Town boss Kieran McKenna has made three changes for this evening’s home game against Watford with Leif Davis missing having suffered a hamstring problem at QPR on Saturday.
Ben Johnson comes into the team at left-back with Jens Cajuste returning to the midfield and Chuba Akpom starting as the number 10 with Jack Taylor and Marcelino Nunez dropping to the bench.
George Hirst is OK despite coming off with a hamstring problem at the weekend, while Ivan Azon is back among the subs having been absent due to a muscle issue at Loftus Road.
Watford make three changes from the team which beat Middlesbrough 3-0 on Saturday with Tom Ince, Vivaldo Semedo and the previously suspended James Abankwah returning to the team.
Rocco Vata misses out with a hamstring injury, while Luca Kjerrumgaard drops to the bench and Kevin Keben is left out of the squad.
Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Johnson, Matusiwa, Cajuste, Walle Egeli, Akpom, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Button, Young, Greaves, Humphreys, Taylor, Nunez, McAteer, J Clarke, Azon.
Watford: Selvik, Ngakia, Kyprianou, Pollock, Ince, Louza (c), Bola, Semedo, Doumbia, Abankwah, Baah. Subs: Baxter, Alleyne, Kjerrumgaard, Sissoko, Morris, Petris, Kayembe, Maamma, Irankunda. Referee: David Webb (Lancashire).
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Championship Preview: Watford by ad_wilkin
The first managerial sacking of the season was, surprise, surprise, Watford. Like someone who can’t quite move on from their ex,the Watford board parted company with Paulo Pezzolano after just five months in charge and opted to bring back Javi Gracia for a second spell at the club following his last spell in 2019.
Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.13 - Egelling by The_Flashing_Smile
Apologies to TWTD’s tech wizard Gav, who I unashamedly stole that word off. But there are signs of gelling throughout the team, and none more so than with Sindre Walle Egeli who probably had his best game yet.
Championship Preview: Queens Park Rangers by ad_wilkin
Consistently inconsistent would be the best way to describe QPR this season. They started the season with four defeats in their first five games, including a 7-1 battering by Coventry, before then going undefeated in their next six.
Between The Lines no.12 - Jack In The Socks by The_Flashing_Smile
Another bloody 12.30 kick-off, and a subsequently flat atmosphere and flat game. Insomnia by Faithless played out over the Tannoy before kick-off, and the game itself was almost the cure. Only lit up by Jack Clarke’s late twinkle toes.
Championship Preview: West Bromwich Albion by ad_wilkin
Ryan Mason’s West Brom were an unknown quantity at the start of the season as the former Tottenham player and caretaker-manager took his first steps into senior management.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]