Three Changes For Blues Against Watford

Tuesday, 4th Nov 2025 19:16 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made three changes for this evening’s home game against Watford with Leif Davis missing having suffered a hamstring problem at QPR on Saturday. Ben Johnson comes into the team at left-back with Jens Cajuste returning to the midfield and Chuba Akpom starting as the number 10 with Jack Taylor and Marcelino Nunez dropping to the bench. George Hirst is OK despite coming off with a hamstring problem at the weekend, while Ivan Azon is back among the subs having been absent due to a muscle issue at Loftus Road. Watford make three changes from the team which beat Middlesbrough 3-0 on Saturday with Tom Ince, Vivaldo Semedo and the previously suspended James Abankwah returning to the team. Rocco Vata misses out with a hamstring injury, while Luca Kjerrumgaard drops to the bench and Kevin Keben is left out of the squad. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Kipre, Johnson, Matusiwa, Cajuste, Walle Egeli, Akpom, Philogene, Hirst. Subs: Button, Young, Greaves, Humphreys, Taylor, Nunez, McAteer, J Clarke, Azon. Watford: Selvik, Ngakia, Kyprianou, Pollock, Ince, Louza (c), Bola, Semedo, Doumbia, Abankwah, Baah. Subs: Baxter, Alleyne, Kjerrumgaard, Sissoko, Morris, Petris, Kayembe, Maamma, Irankunda. Referee: David Webb (Lancashire).

rkl added 19:21 - Nov 4

Some changes to be expected with such a quick turnaround. Thought J Clarke would start this one.

Hope Akpom scores a goal to get some much needed confidence.



COYB 0

BangaloreBlues added 19:22 - Nov 4

Okay that's not as bad as it could have been.

Three points tonight, let's get up that table! 0

armchaircritic59 added 19:22 - Nov 4

About what I was expecting. One enforced change so two others. Expected Cajuste for Taylor. Akpom for Nunez " interesting ". We'll know somewhere around 9.45pm if it was inspired, or not! 0

muccletonjoe added 19:33 - Nov 4

I think those are acceptable and workable changes. 3 points tonight . 0

