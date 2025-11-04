Turner Joins Wealdstone On Loan

Town U21s midfielder Steven Turner has joined National League Wealdstone on loan.

The move is the 19-year-old midfielder’s first loan move having been a regular in John McGreal and Chris Casement’s U21s for the last two seasons.

He has been named on the bench for this evening's game at Yeovil with former Blues loanee Anthony Georgiou included in the XI.

Wealdstone are currently 11th in the National League table.





Photo: TWTD