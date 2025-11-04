McKenna: Davis Injury Not Serious

Tuesday, 4th Nov 2025 22:35 Town boss Kieran McKenna says he would be surprised if left-back Leif Davis isn’t ready to make his return after the international break and hasn’t ruled him out for Saturday’s trip to Swansea, the 25-year-old having missed this evening’s 1-1 draw with Watford. Davis was replaced in the second half at QPR on Saturday with a hamstring injury which McKenna says isn’t too significant. “We don’t know,” he said when asked how long Davis might be out. “It’s not like a very serious hamstring. “We’ve an international break coming up and I’d be surprised if he wasn’t back after that. For Saturday, we’ll have to wait and see over the next couple of days.” Davis was replaced by Ben Johnson, who was subbed in the 79th minute as he was exhausted. “He did a good job,” McKenna continued. “Of course, it’s hard to replicate Leif’s qualities, so no one’s going to play the position quite the same, but he linked up well with Jaden [Philogene], delivered some good crosses off his right and left foot and did his defensive job well. He stepped in well.”

Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments