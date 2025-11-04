McKenna: More Than Enough Chances to Win the Game

Tuesday, 4th Nov 2025 23:04 Frustrated Kieran McKenna felt his team created more than enough chances to have beaten Watford, the game having ended 1-1 after the Blues failed to take a number of late second-half opportunities. Imran Louza gave the Hornets the lead on 16 with their first serious attack of the match, but Jaden Philogene levelled five minutes later to take his tally for the season to six. Town had plenty of opportunities to win it, especially late on, with Ivan Azon, Marcelino Nunez, Jack Taylor and Cedric Kipre all unable to convert good opportunities. “Frustrated with the result, frustrated to just get a point in the game,” McKenna said. “Of course, there were some ups and downs in the game, but I thought there were more positives than negatives and certainly on chances created we’ve done more than enough to win the game, so we’re frustrated to only come out of it with a point. “But we have to keep learning and improving, take the lessons from it. We’ve conceded a poor goal, so we’re all disappointed with that, at a moment when we’ve not really had to do any defending and we’re all back there as a team. “The reaction to the goal was really good, that’s a big positive, learned from previous lessons. Came together well as a group, got straight back into our football, kept cool heads, scored a really good goal, so we get ourselves to half-time in a decent position. “And I think most of the second half we’ve chased it well. It’s not easy when a team are defending deep and really trying to hang on for the result for a lot of the half.

“You’ve got to work the ball wide, you’ve got to get into good crossing positions, you’ve got to get bodies in the box. “We did that, we got a couple of great chances off it. We had some shots around the edge, we had some chances from set plays, we did enough of the things that you need to do in that situation to feel that over the course of time we certainly would have won that second half and won the game.” Azon had perhaps Town’s best two opportunities, nodding one wide, while Watford keeper Egil Selvik made a very good save from the other, also a header. The Spaniard, on loan from Serie A Como for the season, is still to open his account for the Blues despite having come close in virtually every game he’s played. “As a forward, you can only keep getting in the right positions and he’s doing that and he’s giving us good energy, whether he starts, whether he comes on,” McKenna said. “He’s had chances all the time he’s on the pitch, so he’ll be frustrated not to score. Of course, we’re all frustrated we didn’t take one of the chances and we’ve probably got quite a few forwards in that category who maybe can’t quite believe how they’ve not scored yet. “But I’m sure when the first goal goes in with quite a few of them on an individual level they’ll feel a lot better and our execution in terms of taking chances and being clinical will go up. “It’s obvious to say, but you can see it with the boys on the left. When you get your first goal, whether that’s Jaden’s against Sheffield United here, Jack [Clarke] took the penalty against Derby, and it all feels really different and things fall to you and you’re really clinical. “We’ve not had that across the frontline. We need it and we need it sooner rather than later, but the boys are trying, working hard, getting into good positions pretty consistently, so I’m sure on an individual level goals will come and that will help us as a team win more games.” Watford wideman Kwadwo Baah appeared very fortunate not to be shown a second yellow card in the 69th minute after clattering Darnell Furlong but McKenna says the incident was a long way from his technical area. “It was right in the far corner from me, so my focus was on us,” he said. “I didn’t have a big opinion on that, to be honest.” In the second half, there was a frank exchange of views on the edge of the Town penalty area between Philogene and Azor Matusiwa after Watford had counter-attacked with the winger on the floor claiming he had been fouled. Other players stepped in to calm the situation down. “I don’t know the details of it,” McKenna said. “Of course, both were emotional in the game, both trying to in the game. “They know that it shouldn’t happen on the pitch. These things happen all the time, training ground, behind closed doors, but you don’t want it to happen on the pitch because you don’t want to give off the wrong impression as the boys are united and those two are. “It was just a bit of passion that spilt over, but they both know it needs to stay in-house and discuss these things in the dressing room. “The players discussed that themselves and they know that, and those two boys will learn from that and they’ll both be ready to help us get the result on Saturday.”

Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



ArnieM added 23:07 - Nov 4

Changed a winning team again didn't you. When will you stop tinkering?? -8

N2_Blue added 23:14 - Nov 4

Stop being a dick Arnie. He made 3 changes after a game 3 days ago, one of which was forced with Davis.

Thought Town were excellent tonight compared to the last two home games. Watford got all the breaks.

Should have won but didn’t take the chances that were made.

Plenty to be optimistic about. 7 points off 2nd with a game in hand and team is slowly finding itself. 7

billlm added 23:15 - Nov 4

Shocking finishing, 1

del45 added 23:22 - Nov 4

Why do you keep saying the boys are still learning what do you do in training week in and out . -1

cressi added 23:26 - Nov 4

I actually agree Arnie changed middle of the park we never ever had control of the game or the ball really everything seemed so loose I'm far from convinced we are heading in the right direction. We have good individuals but are far from being a team. -1

virginblue added 23:39 - Nov 4

People do realise that the 2 players who were left out missed excellent chances to win the game when they came on, so to blame the result on team selection is just bizarre.

We missed chances and ran into a totally bizarre ref who let pretty much anything go for an hour. 0

cressi added 23:41 - Nov 4

Virgin blue at least when they came on we was making the chances. 0

KernowBluey added 23:43 - Nov 4

A lot of good chances missed that 2nd half, levelled it but a lot of good link up play after which is a huge positive. Egeli going from strength to strength, Azon again unlucky not to score, Nunez blazing wide, Taylor blazing over. In another day we'd win that 4-1 and we'd be hunky dory so a few lessons learnt. Just wasn't our night.



However, we are averaging around 2ppg which is a huge positive. Up the Town.

0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments