Furlong: Opportunity Missed

Tuesday, 4th Nov 2025 23:19 by Kallum Brisset Town defender Darnell Furlong admitted that the Blues’ 1-1 home draw with Watford at Portman Road felt like a missed opportunity. Having fallen behind to an Imran Louza goal after just 16 minutes, Town responded well and were back on level terms just five minutes later when Jaden Philogene struck his sixth goal of the campaign. But despite the Blues going close on four occasions in the final 10 minutes, they could not find a way through a resilient Watford side and were made to settle for a point. “Yeah, you always do,” Furlong said when asked whether it was an opportunity missed. “Especially at home not to get the three points. “It is one of those things that happens. Dropped points, yes, but a good performance and a good point still on the table. “I think we played very well in the game and created enough chances to win the game. “It’s just sometimes how it falls you don’t get exactly what you deserve. The signs were there of a good performance and a good team, so we’ll take the positives. “No matter what happens in the game, responding well and sticking to what we believe is right and we’ll get back into the game and we should have gone one more as well to win the game. Positives, definitely.”

On Philogene, whose strikes this season have all come exclusively at home, Furlong said: “Great player. He’s so dangerous and we really like getting the ball to him and he produces the goods. It’s a part of the team doing well.” Two of Town’s biggest chances in the latter stages fell to substitute Iván Azón, who had returned to the squad following his absence with a tight muscle. Azón has hit the post twice and is still yet to score for the Blues after goalkeeper Egil Selvik denied the Spaniard with an excellent save that almost secured all three points. Furlong said: “It happens. You go through spells and they are a lot more difficult in the moment than it looks from the outside so it’s just one of those things. “He’ll keep practising and keep getting the opportunities. The fact that he’s in the right place at the right time is the most important thing.” Furlong signed from West Bromwich Albion in the summer and has started eight of the Town’s nine league fixtures since making his debut in September. “I'm enjoying it,” he said. “There’s still room for improvement, there always is. It’s a new group, I think we’re still gelling, learning relationships and partnerships. I’m enjoying being here and we have a very strong squad so I'm looking forward to the future. “We’ve got a great squad and a great team. The boys are more than ready and whoever plays out there is going to do a great job because they’re great players. “It’s something that will come with time. It’s about partnerships and balance of the team. When you come to a new team, you’re working things out. We’re just developing as we go along and knowing when the right time to do certain things are.” One of those partnerships that is continuing to build is down the right-hand side, where Norwegian teenager Sindre Walle Egeli has played in front of Furlong for the most part. The 30-year-old said: “He’s got a great left foot, wants to learn, wants to do well, can beat a man and has great delivery. It’s great to have him in front of me. “It’s something that we’re working on. Getting to know people takes time, I had it at West Brom with Tom Fellows. It takes time to come and eventually it will be in a great spot. I’m enjoying playing with whoever is in front. “It will take time and we’re getting better and better in the performances, not just the results. It’s a work in progress and hopefully we can just keep building.” Ashley Young was another summer arrival, with the former Premier League winner proving to be the closest competitor to Furlong at right-back. “You say I’m experienced, he’s got an abundance more experience than I have,” he added. “I learn from anyone. I only take anything that he does as a positive if I can add it to my game. “Great players and that’s what happens when you come to a great club with a great squad. You just carry on playing when you’re called upon and crack on.” Next up, the Blues make the long trip to Swansea City on Saturday looking for back-to-back victories on the road after their away duck was ended by beating Queens Park Rangers last weekend. “A great performance, especially in the second half at QPR. We’ll just be looking to do the same,” the former Hoops academy graduate reflected. "We pride ourselves on clean sheets so there’s still things we want to work on from that game, even though it was a great scoreline. That’s what we’ll be trying to do against Swansea.”

Photo: Kallum Brisset



warfarinman69 added 23:29 - Nov 4

Don't agree Engli can beat a man, when did he do that tonight. He's too predictable. As for Furlong - he's doing well 0

