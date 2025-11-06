O'Shea, Taylor and Ogbene in Ireland Squad

Thursday, 6th Nov 2025 10:34

Skipper Dara O’Shea, Jack Taylor and Chieo Ogbene have been named in the Republic of Ireland squad for their November World Cup qualifiers.

Ireland host Portugal at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Thursday 13th November, then travel to take on Hungary at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Sunday 16th November.

O’Shea has previously won 39 caps, Taylor eight and Ogbene, who is on loan at Sheffield United for the season, 28, netting four times.

Kasey McAteer has been left out of the squad, while Sammie Szmodics recently underwent knee surgery.

The Irish squad have had a tough campaign and are very much outsiders for a play-off place going into the two qualifiers, almost certainly needing a point against the Portuguese and to win in Hungary to finish second in the group.





Photo: Reuters