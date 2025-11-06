Town Appoint Chief Revenue Officer

Thursday, 6th Nov 2025 11:23 Town have appointed Andrew Wood to the new role of chief revenue officer. Wood joins the club having been senior vice president - commercial, APCA and ANZ [Australia and the Asia-Pacific region] with Professional Fighters League, an MMA organisation, for the last year. Prior to that, he was group head of partnership sales APAC with City Group Football from July 2017 until July 2023 and before that for the previous five years director of sales for global sports agency IMG in Singapore. From Victoria, Australia, Wood has also served on an advisory committee with Optimal Investments and as an advisor to 2point.io, which offers independent advice on sports and entertainment industry partnership and investment opportunities. “We are excited to appoint Andrew to such an important role at the club,” chairman and CEO Mark Ashton told the club site. “It’s vital we are able to maximise our revenues across all areas as the club continues to grow and being able to bring in someone with Andrew’s skillset and experience is an important step in us being able to do that.” Wood added: “I’m delighted to have the opportunity to join a club with such rich heritage in the game. “The club has experienced incredible growth in recent years and I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to contribute to that momentum, driving continued progress across all areas of the business in the short, medium and long term.”

Photo: ITFC



