McKenna: Davis Touch and Go For Swansea Trip
Thursday, 6th Nov 2025 14:54
Town boss Kieran McKenna says left-back Leif Davis is touch and go for Saturday’s game at Swansea City but has no new injuries, while Wes Burns is getting closer to a return.
Davis was subbed in the second half at QPR last weekend with a hamstring injury which saw him miss the home game against Watford on Tuesday.
“He’s not trained but he’s going to be an assessment tomorrow,” McKenna said when asked about the former Leeds man’s progress. “That means there’s no big, big issue there.
“It’s really touch and go as to any involvement on Saturday. If not, he should be available after the break. We’re going to make an assessment tomorrow.”
McKenna has no new fitness concerns aside from the usual bumps and bruises that are to be expected.
“No, nothing major, a few little niggles that we’re assessing, but that’s natural for a week,” he said.
“I think if everything goes well in the next 24 hours, then Wes and Szmods [Sammie Szmodics] aren’t ready, Leif will be an assessment and, touch wood, everyone else will be available.”
Regarding Burns, who has been out since January having undergone ACL surgery after suffering his injury at Anfield, McKenna says the Wales international remains on target for a return after the international break.
“He’s building up well now,” he said. “Full contact training, full involvement in the training. He’ll train right through the international break and he’s getting closer.”
Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect
