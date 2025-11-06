McKenna: Davis Touch and Go For Swansea Trip

Thursday, 6th Nov 2025 14:54 Town boss Kieran McKenna says left-back Leif Davis is touch and go for Saturday’s game at Swansea City but has no new injuries, while Wes Burns is getting closer to a return. Davis was subbed in the second half at QPR last weekend with a hamstring injury which saw him miss the home game against Watford on Tuesday. “He’s not trained but he’s going to be an assessment tomorrow,” McKenna said when asked about the former Leeds man’s progress. “That means there’s no big, big issue there. “It’s really touch and go as to any involvement on Saturday. If not, he should be available after the break. We’re going to make an assessment tomorrow.” McKenna has no new fitness concerns aside from the usual bumps and bruises that are to be expected. “No, nothing major, a few little niggles that we’re assessing, but that’s natural for a week,” he said. “I think if everything goes well in the next 24 hours, then Wes and Szmods [Sammie Szmodics] aren’t ready, Leif will be an assessment and, touch wood, everyone else will be available.” Regarding Burns, who has been out since January having undergone ACL surgery after suffering his injury at Anfield, McKenna says the Wales international remains on target for a return after the international break. “He’s building up well now,” he said. “Full contact training, full involvement in the training. He’ll train right through the international break and he’s getting closer.”

Photo: IMAGO/Pro Sports Images via Reuters Connect



TownSupporter added 15:01 - Nov 6

Fingers crossed it is not too bad and won’t be out for longer.



Leif hasn’t had the effect he has had previously so far unfortunately with only one assist.



Ben Johnson didn’t work against Watford. Either try Ashley Young there or if you’re not worried about a possible centre back injury - play Greaves there. 1

Scuzzer added 15:58 - Nov 6

Was impressed with Greaves when he came on last Tuesday. Having a natural left foot on the correct side seemed to add something.

Three CBs maybe? 2

ArnieM added 16:03 - Nov 6

Ill be amazed if he plays.



tbh you dont want to risk it with a hamstring. He could get a further muscle fibre test and be out for weeks. For the last game b4 the international break, id say its not worth the risk. 2

Ipswich_Sniffer added 16:07 - Nov 6

@Scuzzer, it was the best I have seen Greaves in ages in his cameo at left back. I would 100% start him there. 2

