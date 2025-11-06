McKenna: Absolutely Loads More to Come From Walle Egeli

Thursday, 6th Nov 2025 16:12 Town boss Kieran McKenna says he’s not surprised by how well 19-year-old Norwegian Sindre Walle Egeli has settled into English football but believes there’s “absolutely loads” to come from the forward. Walle Egeli became the Championship’s most expensive purchase when the Blues brought him in from Danish side Nordsjaelland for £17.5 million close to the end of the summer transfer window. Since then, the once-capped full Norway international has made six starts and two sub appearances, picking up his first assist at QPR last week, although he is still awaiting his first goal. “No, not surprised because we obviously believe in him, which is why we brought him to the club,” McKenna said when asked on the start the one-time Sandefjord youngster has made. “But, certainly in terms of minutes that he’s played, maybe a little bit more than would normally be expected for someone just turned 19 when he arrived, coming into the league. “Certainly in the last week, doing the away game and then being ready to go again Tuesday night and doing 90 minutes the other night. From a physical robustness point of view, that’s really, really impressive for his age and competing really well from that level. “Of course, it’s a position where we’ve had a lot of change and players leave or not available, so there’s been an opportunity there and he’s really grown into the role. “I think it takes time and you can see there's been an adjustment already from his early games, but he’s adjusting really well. “Players around him are starting to understand his qualities more and how they can use him and what he can bring to the team, and he can certainly be happy with his start.” McKenna has previously said, and Walle Egeli, who spoke to the media prior to the Blues boss this afternoon, feels the same, that he will end up playing more centrally rather than in the wide right role where he is currently playing. “Absolute loads to come,” McKenna continued. “He’s not long turned 19. You can see in his face when he’s in the room I’m sure that he’s still got loads to come in his body. “He’s already got a good physical profile but over the next months and years he’s certainly going to get stronger, he’s going to get quicker and he’s going to get more powerful, so there’s loads to come from that point of view. “He’s really, really versatile. Obviously, at the moment, he’s playing wide on the right for us and he’s bringing some qualities to that role. “I think long term we all see him playing a little bit closer to the goal, possibly in a forward role, but I think where he’s playing at the moment is a really good introduction for him into the league and English football. “He’s getting a little bit more space in wide areas and he’s starting to bring his qualities to that role, and he’s got the versatility to develop in a few different ways. “So it’s early days. He’s a humble lad and he’s working hard, wants to keep getting better and that’s exactly the mindset he's going to need. “Certainly, no one’s going to get too far ahead of themselves, but for his age and the jump that he’s made, he’s made a good start and we’re enjoying working with him.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Millsey added 16:18 - Nov 6

We said in the car on the way home on Tuesday that we could see him as a No9 in the near future 0

