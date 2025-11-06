McKenna: Players From the U21s Training With Us Regularly

Thursday, 6th Nov 2025 17:34 Blues manager Kieran McKenna has been impressed by Town’s U21s, who currently top Premier League 2, and says some members of the group have been training with his squad on a regular basis. John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side has made a stunning start to their first season in Premier League 2 following the club’s move to category one in the summer, having taken 22 points from their eight games, putting them at the head of the 29-team table, a point ahead of Manchester United in second. The likes of former Anderlecht and Chelsea winger Tudor Mendel, 20, and 19-year-old left-back Somto Boniface, who was on the Town first-team bench on a number of occasions last season having signed from the West Londoners in February, have been among the regulars to have caught the eye and McKenna was asked what their next step will be, progressing into the first team at Portman Road or moving out on loan? “You don’t ever say for sure because there’s whatever it is, maybe eight or nine league games in December,” McKenna said. “Players have to be ready and being ready is doing well for the U21s, like quite a few of the boys are. “Make an impression when you come to train with us and being ready for your opportunity, because as a young player, you don’t know exactly when it is going to come. “There are lots of examples in my career as a coach where you’re thinking a player might go out on loan and then they end up getting in the team. “Lots of examples here where we thought we were going to sign somebody on loan in January and then in the last week of December they end up getting in their team and they’re then not available. “There’s a good group there working really well. John is doing a terrific job with the rest of the staff there with that group. It’s been enjoyable watching them play this year. “Some talented players in there are training with us on a pretty regular basis and we’ll see what the next steps are. “Of course, we’ve got a pretty big squad at the moment, so that affects opportunities as well and will affect some of the decisions on how many players or who we might let go on loan. “There are some good players there and they've just got to keep working well and be ready for when their opportunity comes, be that here or with a loan move come January.” The U21s are in action away against Sunderland at Eppleton Colliery Football Ground in Hetton-le-Hole on Friday evening (KO 7pm).

