Hallgrimsson: No Reason to Doubt Szmodics's Commitment

Thursday, 6th Nov 2025 18:06

Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson says he has no doubts regarding Blues forward Sammie Szmodics’s commitment to the Boys in Green, despite press and social media criticism after the 30-year-old was forced out of the squad for a third time this year ahead of the October internationals.

Last week, Szmodics hit out at “hate messages” from “keyboard warriors” questioning his dedication to Ireland having withdrawn from squads in June, September and last month due to injury and then subsequently featuring for Town.

Szmodics underwent ankle surgery in March and aggravated it on his return for the Blues after coming on as a sub against West Ham on the final day, forcing him out of the June internationals.

He then pulled out of the squad in September ahead of the game in Armenia having played 78 minutes of the 2-2 home draw with Hungary due to swelling on the ankle on which he had had the op.

Szmodics, who was backed by Town manager Kieran McKenna a week ago, withdrew from the squad again last month as he needed a injection in the ankle having played for the Blues in the 3-1 derby victory over Norwich.

A section of the Irish support - and some journalists - were angered that Szmodics then started the next Town matches after the international breaks, questioning his interest in playing for Ireland.

The forward isn’t in the squad named earlier today having undergone knee surgery at the start of last week but manager Hallgrimsson was asked about the situation.

“We’ve spoken to him and Sammie has always been really honest to me,” he said.

“And if the club says he’s injured and he says he’s injured, there’s no reason to doubt that, in my opinion. He’s always been honest to us.

“At this stage, he has a serious injury, so he will be out for a long time. So that’s why he’s not included in the squad now.

“But definitely he wanted to come in before that injury and show everyone how dedicated he is and I have no reason to doubt him at all.”





Photo: Matchday Images

