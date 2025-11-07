Walle Egeli: In the Long-Term I'll Be a Number 10

Friday, 7th Nov 2025 06:00 by Kallum Brisset Town forward Sindre Walle Egeli says he sees himself playing in a more central role longer-term at the Blues under manager Kieran McKenna. Walle Egeli has played exclusively as a right winger in all eight of his appearances since his arrival late in the summer transfer window from Danish side FC Nordsjælland. Having previously played in multiple positions across the frontline, the left-footed forward brings a range of versatility as well as raw talent to the Blues’ attack. At the moment, Walle Egeli is happy to be getting a run of matches on the right, but revealed he has had conversations with McKenna about the possibility of being utilised behind the central striker. “I would say that for now I’m most comfortable in the right-wing position, but I know I can play in the 10 also,” he said. “In the long term, I think I’m probably going to end up as a 10. For now, I'm very comfortable in both, but I probably prefer the right wing. “The gaffer knows my qualities, he will probably agree with me by saying that in the long term I will be a number 10, but it’s a good thing that I can play both. “I can play right wing, I can play 10, I played as a left winger last season and a little bit at striker. I would say I can play multiple positions up front.”

As well as his obvious qualities in possession and an impressive passing range, Walle Egeli brings physical attributes that are not often seen in wide players, especially those aged just 19. The Championship’s record signing has clear running power and has proved useful in the air, standing at 6ft tall. Clearly, that is a part of his game that the teenager takes great pride in. He said: “I would say I have good physicality for my age, both running-wise I can run a lot and I'm also quite strong in the duels and the headers. “It’s something I like to work on and I really put some effort into the gym and what I eat every day. Physicality-wise is massive for me, I know you need to have it to succeed in top football now the way football is going.” Despite his tender age, Walle Egeli is already a full international for high-flyers Norway, having earned a senior cap off the bench during the Nations League draw with Kazakhstan last September. The forward continues to be a regular fixture for the U21 national side, but admitted he has his eyes on the prospect of representing his nation at a first World Cup since 1998. “I’ve always said that’s my main goal,” he said. “I probably said it 10 years ago, World Cup in 2026, I want to be there. I think I'm close to it, but I need to push and do even more than I do now. “Hopefully I can make some more appearances for the first team now I'm with the U21s. There’s a lot of competition for my place in the first team, but I know if I keep pushing, playing good and playing minutes, I’m right up there.” No discussion about Norwegian football would be complete without a mention of national superstar Erling Haaland, who is widely considered the greatest ever player to represent the Scandinavian country. Throughout Walle Egeli’s rise through Norway’s youth ranks, he has been compared to the Manchester City striker due to his prolific goalscoring record. In some cases, the Town forward has broken some of Haaland’s record-breaking numbers at various age groups for the Norwegian national team. But while he agreed that Haaland has acted as an inspiration, Walle Egeli name-checked two other footballing greats as players he looked up to as a youngster. He said: “Left-footed players, I always mention Arjen Robben and [Robin] Van Persie. I probably play a little bit similar to them in some regards. They’re probably the two role models growing up. “In the national team, of course it’s easy to say Haaland, he’s probably the best player in the world right now. It’s massive for Norway to have him in the team. “We’re quite different players but I think his positioning is very good in the box so he always seems to get the easy goals. That’s something I can take and learn from, get the tap-ins and be in the right spot where the ball falls. There’s a hundred more things I can learn from him, but that’s the main one.”

Photo: TWTD



