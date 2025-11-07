Table-Topping U21s at Sunderland, U18s at Spurs

Friday, 7th Nov 2025 10:26 Town’s table-topping U21s are in action away against Sunderland this evening (KO 7pm), while the U18s are at Tottenham on Saturday morning (KO 11am). John McGreal and Chris Casement’s side face the Black Cats at Eppleton Colliery Football Ground in Hetton-le-Hole looking to maintain their position at the top of Premier League 2. The Wearsiders are 27th in the 29-team league having taken only four points from their seven matches so far. The U18s visit the Spurs training ground still looking for their first victory of the season and remain bottom of U18 Premier League South, while Tottenham are fifth. Meanwhile, academy first-year scholar Jayden Adetiba came on as a 69th-minute sub for the UAE as they were beaten 3-0 by Croatia in their second group game at the U17 World Cup in Qatar yesterday. Winger Adetiba, 16, had started their opening match, the 1-1 draw with Costa Rica on Monday. They complete their group games against Senegal on Sunday. The top two teams from each group and the eight best third-placed sides go through to the knockout stage. Adetiba signed for Town from Arsenal in February, starting his scholarship at the beginning of this season. Born in Dartford, Adetiba moved to Dubai at six months and spent his first eight years living there. He won his first U17s caps with the UAE last season having previously represented their U16s. Having spent a year living in Cape Town, he was spotted by the Gunners on the family’s return to the UK in 2018.

Photo: TWTD



