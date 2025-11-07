Boniface Named in England U20s Squad

Friday, 7th Nov 2025 13:45

Blues youngster Somto Boniface has been named in the England U20s squad for their friendly against Japan at Doncaster Rovers’ Eco-Power Stadium on Friday 14th November (KO 7.30pm).

Boniface, 19, won his first U20s cap last month in a 1-0 defeat to Switzerland at St George’s Park.

The left-back had previously won caps at U15, U16, U17 and U18 levels, but last month’s was his first call since joining the Blues from Chelsea at the start of this year.

U20s: Ted Curd (Chelsea), Elyh Harrison (Shrewsbury Town, on loan from Manchester United), Finlay Herrick (West Ham United), Olabade Aluko (Leicester City), Benjamin Arthur (Brentford), Somto Boniface (Ipswich Town), Jayden Meghoma (Rangers, on loan from Brentford), Harrison Murray-Campbell (Chelsea), Amara Nallo (Liverpool), Triston Rowe (Annecy, on loan from Aston Villa), Charlie Gray (Manchester City), Shea Lacey (Manchester United), Kieran Morgan (QPR), Law McCabe (Plymouth Argyle, on loan from Middlesbrough), Lewis Orford (Stevanage, on loan from West Ham United), Samuel Amo-Ameyaw (Strasbourg), Ato Ampah (Chelsea), Micah Mbick (Colchester United, on loan from Charlton Athletic), Joel Ndala (Hull City, on loan from Manchester City), Ethan Wheatley (Northampton Town, on loan from Manchester United).





Photo: Matchday Images