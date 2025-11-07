Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Blackburn and Derby Kick-Off Times Change For Sky Coverage
Friday, 7th Nov 2025 14:15

Town’s home game against Blackburn Rovers and the visit to Derby County have switched kick-off times for live Sky coverage.

The Lancastrians’ visit to Portman Road on Saturday 17th January will now be played at 12.30pm and is on Sky Sports+, while the Blues’ trip to Pride Park on Saturday 7th February will also get under way at 12.30pm and will be screened on Sky Sports Football.



ArnieM added 15:10 - Nov 7
Oh what a surprise .....bloody Sky
Clemcc added 15:29 - Nov 7
ArnieM - I always think positive as think that’s more TV money in the bank to buy players next season
