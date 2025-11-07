Wilkinson in England U17s Squad

Friday, 7th Nov 2025 16:12 by Kallum Brisset

Recent Town academy signing Oliver Wilkinson has been named in the England U17s squad for three matches in the United Arab Emirates later this month.

Wilkinson, 16, has been named in the squad having previously been capped at U15 and U16 level, for whom he captained on three occasions.

The centre-back joined the Blues from Barnsley last month and was the Tykes’ youngest-ever starter when he played against Manchester United’s U21s in August last year aged just 15.

Wilkinson’s first call-up at U17 level comes ahead of matches against the United States on Tuesday 13 November, Ivory Coast on Saturday 15 November, and Australia on Tuesday 18 November.

Former Norwich City coach Liam Bramley will lead the Young Lions, where all three matches are taking place in Dubai.

U17s: Tommy Betts (Sheffield United), Roman Dowell (Newcastle United), Ben Vickery (Manchester City); Liam Balmer (Liverpool), Calvin Diakite (Chelsea), Harley Emsden-James (Manchester United), Jacob Howard (Leeds United), Oscar Sandiford (Tottenham Hotspur), Lyndon Snelgrove (Millwall), Jacob Wain (Manchester City), Oliver Wilkinson (Ipswich Town); Jerome Abbey (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Hugo De Lisle (Leicester City), Mathis Eboue (Chelsea), Erik Farkas (Liverpool), Max Little (Southampton), Floyd Samba (Manchester City), Fraser Widdop (Brighton & Hove Albion); Joél Drakes-Thomas (Crystal Palace), Teddie Lamb (Manchester City), Brian Madjo (Metz), Kyran Thompson (Arsenal), Aiden Yeguo (Liverpool).





Photo: IMAGO/News Images via Reuters Connect