U21s Fall to First Defeat

Friday, 7th Nov 2025 22:22

Town’s U21s fell to their first ever Premier League 2 defeat as they were beaten 4-2 by Sunderland at the Eppleton Colliery Football Ground in Hetton-le-Hole this evening, but remain top of the table.

The Wearsiders went in front in the 10th minute through Harrison Jones, but the Blues levelled on 35 through Jamie Mauge.

But the Black Cats restored their lead on the hour through Jaydon Jones, then four minutes later Timur Tutierov made it 3-1.

Six minutes from the scheduled end Jake Waters made it 4-1, however, two minutes later Joe Neild turned a Somto Boniface cross into his own net to pull one back for the Blues.

Despite the disappointing result, the Blues remain top of the table and will do until January with a break in Premier League 2 fixtures between now and then.

U21s: Williamson, Babb (Elliott 67), Boniface, Mthunzi, Onuchukwu, Carr (c), Mendel, Barbrook, Fletcher (Eze 75), Pitts (Lewis 67), Mauge. Sub: Bentley.





Photo: TWTD