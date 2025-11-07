Pitts in Maltese U21s Squad

Friday, 7th Nov 2025 22:34

Blues U21s forward Josh Pitts has been named in the Malta U21s squad for their European Championship qualifiers against Germany and Latvia.

The Maltese youngsters face the Germans on Friday 14th November at the Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer Stadium in Fürth, then host the Latvians at the Centenary Stadium in Ta' Qali on Tuesday 18th November.

Malta are currently bottom of their qualification group without a point from their three games.

Forward Pitts has previously won two U21s caps having also featured at U18s level.

The forward joined the Blues in January from Southampton following a successful trial with John McGreal’s U21s.





Photo: TWTD