Six Changes For Town at Swansea

Saturday, 8th Nov 2025 14:01 Town boss Kieran McKenna has made six changes for this afternoon’s game at Swansea City with Leif Davis among those coming into the XI. Davis missed the 1-1 midweek draw with Watford due to a hamstring problem but returns in his usual left-back role. Jacob Greaves comes in as left centre-half, while Jack Taylor is in central midfield, Kasey McAteer on the right, Marcelino Nunez as the number 10 and Jack Clarke on the left. Ben Johnson, Cedric Kipre, Jens Cajuste, Sindre Walle Egeli, Chuba Akpom and Jaden Philogene all drop to the bench. Cameron Humphreys misses out on a place in the 20 following Davis’s return. The Swans make three changes from the team which was beaten 2-1 at Preston on Wednesday with eight-goal top scorer Zan Vipotnik and winger Zeidane Inoussa returning to the team, and left-back Ishe Samuels-Smith handed his first Championship start. Liam Cullen, Kaelan Casey and Adam Idah all drop to the bench. Former Blues central defender Cameron Burgess starts for the home side following his summer move. Swansea: Vigouroux, Cabango (c),Burgess, Samuels-Smith, Key, Franco, Galbraith, Tymon, Widell, Inoussa, Vipotnik. Subs: Fisher, Fulton, Yalcouye, Eom, Cullen, Benson, Casey, Idah, Ronald. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor, McAteer, Nunez, Clarke, Hirst. Subs: Button, Young, Johnson, Kipre, Cajuste, Walle Egeli, Philogene, Akpom, Azon. Referee: Edward Duckworth (Preston).

Photo: Matchday Images



bugblatter added 14:03 - Nov 8

Oof. 0

Billysherlockblue added 14:07 - Nov 8

6 change s. Mmmmm kipre not playing. He's been our best defender. Hope Jacob steps up. Coyb. Bring the 3 pts home 0

Gazelle added 14:08 - Nov 8

What sort of a comment is that bugblatter -1

Gazelle added 14:09 - Nov 8

Chance for Casey to shine, their left back making his first start. 0

BangaloreBlues added 14:10 - Nov 8

Not happy with this at all.

Leaving our top scorer out again, with an international break looming. 4

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:13 - Nov 8

"Ch- ch- ch- changes!" Will it work? We shall see. On paper, it doesn't actually look too bad, although I would have liked to see Walle Egeli keep his place. Jack Clarke deserves a run-out, so no problem with that one. Nunez? OK! Davis? Obviously! Greaves? Well, Kipre has looked pretty solid, but maybe Greaves needs to play part. Taylor? Has done well, and should provide a bit of bite midfield. COYB! 1

Sefton_Blue added 14:13 - Nov 8

Not happy with this team. Why leave out Kipre, Walle Egeli and Philogene before a two week break?



I have no idea what McAteer brings to the team 3

martin12120137 added 14:14 - Nov 8

Leave the team alone!! 1

poet added 14:15 - Nov 8

This could be a 'horses for courses' starting 11. we'll see how it pans out. 0

Stato added 14:20 - Nov 8

Kipre and Greaves was surely the more obvious pairing ? but in any event 6 changes before an international break is a brave call. I can't think of a single other manager making as many unforced changes as McKenna. It is honestly looking like he just doesn't know his strongest starting eleven. Let's hope this combo clicks 1

StrathdonBlue added 14:22 - Nov 8

I wonder if some of the players are starting to lose patience with the constant changes? Reading between the lines, I suspect that's the reason Cam Burgess is playing for the other side. How the team is supposed to gel when they keep playing with different lineups I don't know.

1

dieselmorris added 14:31 - Nov 8

was at game on tuesday night, did philogene get his shorts dirty didn't do much for the the team. good player with the ball but lazy. 0

Rimsy added 14:32 - Nov 8

Every game it's a new team trying to get to know each others game. Saying that, good to see Taylor, bit more bite in the middle. And Nunez, who's potentially our best no. 10 0

LWNR1973 added 14:35 - Nov 8

‘We don’t like change’ Why? With a large collection of quality players no changes would be ridiculous - different game, different challenges. We are very fortunate to have such quality in abundance. Should do very well this afternoon. I ‘king hope so. 0

warwickblue added 14:37 - Nov 8

Another interesting churn. As always, if we win it's tactical brilliance from McKenna and if we're rubbish it's because he doesn't play a settled starting eleven.

Personally, I preferred the days of eleven nailed-on starters and one sub! 0

delias_cheesy_flaps added 14:39 - Nov 8

6 changes…but the team isnt gelling! 1

Bramidan added 14:44 - Nov 8

But look at the players he has at his disposal to bring on as subs.

Looks a strong starting 11 to me.

People have been wanting Nunez to start, Clark has looked lively.

Time for McAteer to justify his fee! 1

FreddySteady added 14:46 - Nov 8

Yebbut Warwickblue, there’s 1981. 0

Ipswichbusiness added 14:47 - Nov 8

The formation looks like 4-4-1-1, which is unusual for KMc. 0

number8 added 14:47 - Nov 8

Don’t see the problem with changes it’s just about how the performance is. We have not made changes and performed well and poorly and we have made changes and performed well and poorly.



Just step up the performance please! 0

Karlosfandangal added 14:48 - Nov 8

2-1Swansea I feel but hoping KmK has got this right and proves me wrong……they can rest in the international break



Please just stick with a team 1

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 14:49 - Nov 8

I think to keep everyone motivated there have to be chances to start for different players. It's a squad game these days, and that is the system Kieran applies. Over a long hard season, it will hopefully pay dividends. As regards not "gelling," I think too much is made of this. The players train with each other every day/week, so I would imagine they all know each other pretty well by this time. 0

joyousblue added 14:50 - Nov 8

Listen to yourselves if you had a front three of Pele best and maradonna you would still flaming moan your knowledge is not on par with McKenna I'm here at Swansea because I trust him there could be loads of reasons why he has made the changes ,you pension and pencil supporters cheese Me off -1

TimmyH added 14:52 - Nov 8

Too many changes again...why on earth is McAteer coming back in? must be McK's links to Ireland.



They're getting a fortnight break after this...surely most who played on Tuesday can manage a start. 1

Marinersnose added 14:53 - Nov 8

I’m sorry and I hate to be negative but Philogene is our only real goal threat and he along with Egeli were our standout players in midweek and both are benched. This is not the way to build confidence in the team. Cajuste is carrying and injury as we know so I expected that change and Hirst who was poor in midweek starts again when surely Akpom deserves a chance at the 9 with Nunez our most effective 10 in behind.

I think we will struggle with this starting lineup. I don’t mind seeing Greaves back as he made an impact midweek but surely O’Shea and not Kipre should have been benched. This constant team changes is causing problems imo 1

