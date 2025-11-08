Swansea City 1-4 Ipswich Town - Match Report

Saturday, 8th Nov 2025 17:04 Former Blues defender Cameron Burgess netted two own goals as Town romped a 4-1 victory at Swansea City, their second away win in a week. Jack Clarke deservedly gave the Blues the lead in the 36th minute but the Swans levelled with their first serious shot on 50, but five minutes later Burgess diverted a Leif Davis shot into his own net, Ivan Azon made it 3-1 with his first goal for the club on 76, then Burgess slid a Jens Cajuste cross into his own net with nine minutes remaining to complete his and Swansea’s miserable afternoon. Town boss Kieran McKenna made six changes from the team which drew 1-1 at home to Watford on Tuesday with Davis returning at left-back following his hamstring injury. Jacob Greaves came in as left centre-half, while Jack Taylor was back in central midfield, Kasey McAteer on the right, Marcelino Nunez as the number 10 and Clarke on the left. Ben Johnson, Cedric Kipre, Cajuste, Sindre Walle Egeli, Chuba Akpom and Jaden Philogene all dropped to the bench. Cameron Humphreys missed out on a place in the 20 following Davis’s return. The Swans made three changes from the team which was beaten 2-1 at Preston on Wednesday with eight-goal top scorer Zan Vipotnik and winger Zeidane Inoussa returning to the team, and left-back Ishe Samuels-Smith handed his first Championship start. Liam Cullen, Kaelan Casey and Adam Idah all dropped to the bench. Former Blues central defender Burgess started for the home side following his summer move. Town, in their all red second strip, were first to threaten, McAteer seizing on a defensive mis-kick on the Blues’ right and crossing low from the byline towards Clarke at the far post, however, Josh Key appeared to get a touch on it ahead of the winger, who could only bundle it wide. The visitors were starting the stronger and in the seventh minute a Davis corner from the right was just taken off the head of Greaves with the centre-half otherwise looking well-placed to nod home. On 11, Nunez got on the ball for the first time, bringing it forward before feeding a pass between two defenders for McAteer, but the Irish international’s low cross was grabbed by Swans keeper Lawrence Vigouroux on the stretch. Three minutes later, following a Darnell Furlong throw deep on the right, the Blues broke quickly, George Hirst laying a ball out to Davis, who whipped over a low cross from the left, but too far in front of Nunez, the only Town player in the Swansea box. The Blues continued to see the better of it and on 20 Taylor won the ball just inside the Swans half - unfairly according to the home fans - drove forward and played in Hirst on the left of the box, but the Scotland international’s shot from a tight angle was too close to Vigouroux, who claimed at the second attempt. Within a minute, Clarke sent Davis away on the left but the full-back’s ball to the edge of the area was cut out with Town having had few options in the box, not for the first time. Swansea’s first shot of the afternoon was struck in the 22nd minute, Goncalo Franco looping a volley well into the Blues support behind the goal from the edge of the box. Two minutes later, Nunez was shown the game’s first yellow card for preventing the Welsh side from taking a free-kick, which he had given away by handling when sliding in for a tackle. In the 26th minute, Josh Tymon joined the Chilean in the book for inexplicably shoving over Furlong as the Blues’ right-back was taking a throw in front of the Town technical area. As the half-hour approached, McAteer was threaded in on the right and sent a low ball across the six-yard box at pace but too far in front of his teammates. Davis crossed back in from the other flank but the ball was headed cleared. Moments later, Inoussa was cautioned for catching Azor Matusiwa late and high with his studs in the centre circle, a challenge which evidently hurt the Dutchman.

On 33, Ethan Galbraith, who played for Blues boss McKenna in the Manchester United academy, became the third Swansea player to get his name in the book for a late sliding challenge on Taylor in the centre circle. And a minute later Samuels-Smith became the fourth Swansea player to be shown a yellow card, this time for tripping Nunez as the Chile international turned him on the right. Town had been on top but with the free-kicks and yellow cards having broken the game up in the preceding minutes, however, on 36 the Blues went in front. Skipper Dara O’Shea, making his 50th start for the club, won the ball just inside the Swans half as the home side looked to break after a Town attack had broken down. The Irishman moved it on to Clarke, who brushed off Franco and took it inside Ben Cabango before hitting a curling right-foot past Vigouroux to the keeper’s left, inside the post and into the net. The Town fans at the other end delightedly celebrated Clarke’s sixth goal of the season, his second when starting, taking the former Sunderland man level with Philogene as the Blues’ top scorer. Town went looking for a second and weren’t too far away in the 42nd minute, Hirst flicking a looping header towards Vigouroux’s right top corner from a Nunez cross, which the keeper clawed away. Soon after, McAteer got in another good position but overhit his cross, then in injury time the former Leicester man was pulled down by Tymon, already among those on a yellow card, but with referee Edward Duckworth showing no interest a showing a red despite the entreaties of the Town fans. Just before the end, Clarke was fouled by Melker Widell, Greaves then clearing the loose ball and sending the Swede flying as he did so, to boos from the home support, referee Duckworth ending the half before the free-kick could be taken. A well-deserved half-time lead for the Blues who had been well on top throughout and creating opportunities with regularity from the start, albeit without making the most of promising situations until Clarke’s excellent goal. Swansea had shown very little at the other end with the Blues’ centre-halves keeping danger man Vipotnik very quiet and Franco’s shot deep into the stand their only effort. The Swans made a double change ahead of the restart, Cullen and Ronald replacing Widell and Samuels-Smith. Town went very close to making it 2-0 three minutes into the second period. Vigouroux punched Davis’s whipped near post cross, O’Shea nodded back in and McAteer hooked it only just over on the turn from eight yards or so. But two minutes later, the Swansea levelled with their first real chance of the match. Tymon crossed low from the left, Inoussa scuffed his strike which appeared to wrong-foot Town’s defenders and the ball fell to Franco, whose shot beat Christian Walton. The goal gave the home side and fans a boost, and on 52 a Franco shot deflected through to Walton, then a minute later struck a low effort past Walton’s right post. Parity was to last only five minutes with the Blues restoring their lead in the 55th minute. Clarke did well in the middle and moved it on to Hirst, who swept it wide to Davis breaking in space on the left. The full-back took it on into the area and hit a shot which looked on its way wide until his former teammate Burgess slid in to divert into his own net. Having gone back in front, Town began to dominate completely and in the 62nd minute Nunez shot only just wide from not far outside the area, the ball rippling the outside of the net on its way towards the Blues’ support. The Swans swapped Inoussa, who had committed a couple of further fouls having been yellow-carded in the first half, for Jisung Eom. The South Korean was immediately into the action, taking a free-kick on the right, which found skipper Cabango, who headed across Walton at the near post. The ball was destined for the corner of the net until the Town keeper somehow got down and across to palm it onto the post. The ball ran along the line but Matusiwa hooked it out for a corner with the outside of his right boot before anyone else could react. The Swans were putting the Blues under pressure, Walton punching a Eom shot from distance and then claiming a corner from the left. There was a brief bout of handbags in the 70th minute after a Town attack on the left had broken down, Taylor having been harshly adjudged to have committed a foul. Franco subsequently threw himself to the ground, then Taylor was shoved over. Referee Duckworth let matters play themselves out before booking the Irish international. On 72, Taylor was one of three Blues players withdrawn along with Hirst and McAteer, Cajuste, Philogene and Ivan Azon, Clarke moving to the right to allow Philogene to take his usual role on the left. Four minutes after the changes, Town made it 3-1. O’Shea flicked a Nunez corner from the right towards goal at the near post, Vigouroux did superbly to save but Azon was on hand to nod his first goal for the club into the roof of the net. The Spaniard, who had gone so close to opening his account in previous matches, was mobbed by his delighted teammates in front of the massed travelling support, now starting to celebrate their team’s second away win in eight days having waited for one since April. On 78, Matusiwa was booked by referee Duckworth in what looked to be a case of mistaken identity, Furlong having committed a foul immediately beforehand. Three minutes later, after Swansea had switched Manuel Benson for Key and Idah for Franco, the Blues went 4-1 in front, dispelling any remaining doubts regarding the destination of the points. Cajuste was sent away on the left and crossed low towards Nunez but the unfortunate Burgess slid in to score his second own goal of the game against his old club. As the Blues support sang ‘Cameron Burgess is a Blue’, Town made their final two changes Johnson and Akpom replacing the excellent Clarke and Nunez. Swansea kept pushing as the game moved into its final few minutes but without much belief they could get anything out of the game, sub Benson curling a shot high and wide in the penultimate scheduled minute.

At the whistle, there were loud cheers from the Town support and boos from the home fans with manager Alan Sheehan subsequently booed by the Swansea faithful as he made his way onto the pitch to applaud them. A thoroughly deserved three points for the Blues who were on top and in control for all bar a spell after Swansea had scored their equaliser. Despite that, the second half might have gone another way had Walton not made his superb save at 2-1 with Matusiwa’s clearance off the line equally as important. The Blues were given something of a helping hand by the unfortunate Burgess, who won’t look back on his first game against his old club too fondly, having almost certainly become the first ex-Town player to have netted two own goals when reunited with Town. The Australian couldn’t particularly be blamed, sliding in to cut out a shot in the first instance and a cross in the second. Clarke continued his excellent form, both in front of goal and generally, while Azon will be relieved as much as elated to end his wait for a first goal for the club following his loan from Como. Seven points in a three-game week, including two 4-1 away wins, have taken the Blues up to seventh, two points off the play-offs and six from the top two with a game in hand, ahead of the November international break. Swansea: Vigouroux, Cabango (c), Burgess, Samuels-Smith (Cullen 46), Key (Benson 80), Franco (Idah 80), Galbraith, Tymon, Widell (Ronald 46), Inoussa, Vipotnik. Unused: Fisher, Fulton, Yalcouye, Casey. Town: Walton, Furlong, O’Shea (c), Greaves, Davis, Matusiwa, Taylor (Cajuste 72), McAteer (Philogene 72), Nunez (Akpom 84), Clarke (Johnson 84), Hirst (Azon 72). Unused: Button, Young, Kipre, Walle Egeli. Referee: Edward Duckworth (Preston).

DifferentGravy added 17:05 - Nov 8

A physical opposition and on a soggy, sodden up pitch. Thought Town battled really well and worked hard for each other, which has been missing. Could easily have gone under once they equalized. But the lads kept going and deserved the luck with the hugely deflected goal. Walton making a fantastic save to keep us in front. So pleased for Azon to finally have scored. Taylor, Clarke and Nunez did well, never stopped running. The subs turned the screw on the tiring Swansea players. Well done lads, credit where its due, a fantastic 3 points away from home. COYB! 19

smithlarr added 17:05 - Nov 8

Be interesting to see how everyone who complained about the 6 changes is feeling now. 11

poet added 17:05 - Nov 8

A 4-1 win. So is McKenna a manager who tinkers, or is he a manager who picks horses for courses and utilises his squad well? 9

Broadbent23 added 17:06 - Nov 8

Cam (Guy) Burgess secret agent helps Ipswich beat Swansea. 6

bringonbrazil added 17:07 - Nov 8

Brilliant win.

Christian Walton you utter beauty! Fantastic save at crucial point. He was brilliant in League One and has kept his professionalism. Save of the season. 15

LWNR1973 added 17:07 - Nov 8

What a squad! What a manager! All coming together nicely! 11

SquamishBlue added 17:08 - Nov 8

Clarke and Taylor were terrific.......thrilled for Azon and the bench again saved the day!



Feel bad for Burgess...



Onward! 15

JewellintheTown added 17:09 - Nov 8

I think fake Burgess was playing today. -1

EricGatesShinpad added 17:09 - Nov 8

Agents Burgess and Manning are doing great jobs !!!! 4

pablo123 added 17:10 - Nov 8

Big cam , once a blue always a blue 2

joyousblue added 17:10 - Nov 8

In the words of canary Deidre where are you ,those alleged supporters knocking McKenna wrong pick he is a coach not a manager ,he can't make his mind up ,he tinkers where are you come on where are you you so called experts -3

BlueGasMan added 17:11 - Nov 8

Most enjoyable game I’ve watched this season. Clarke excellent, Matusiwa and Taylor strong in the middle. Nunez my first choice for the number 10 position.

Great save by Walton.

Generally good pressing off the ball too.

An unfortunate brace by agent Burgess - I always liked him.



Much more optimistic about promotion after that performance. 9

blueboy1981 added 17:12 - Nov 8

Well - whatever the team change ratio and opinions, no one can dispute this is a very good away result to add to the identical QPR performance.

Well Done ALL- a nice pleasant journey back for all those travelling fans too.

Happy Saturday Evening all. 9

Broadbent23 added 17:15 - Nov 8

Although the scoreline is great Swansea organisation gave us the win. But credit to our squad to work hard for this win. Well done to Ivan Azon getting his first goal and Walton for making a good save at the right time. JT is making a name for himself which is good competition in midfield. The squad is coming together well. Up to 7th place and closing the gap. May well have a manager vacancy up the road after today's result; but that's football. 2

warktheline added 17:17 - Nov 8

Lampard! Blueboy? You can’t keep coming on here slating McKenna when his boys don’t win and not acknowledge what McKenna has accomplished in the last two away games! Grow a pair!!! 3

londontractorboy57 added 17:18 - Nov 8

Bluebore talk this 3 away points down please uoh melt. -1

Gforce added 17:18 - Nov 8

Another very good performance, although scoreline slightly flattering.

Nice to finally find some real form away from home,with 3 out of the next 4 fixtures being away from home.Win our game in hand and we'll be up to 4th place.

Still early days,but our strength in depth should hold us in good stead ,compared to others in the top 6.

To cap a good afternoon the budgies have now joined Burnley and Newport as the only clubs in history to lose all 7 of the their opening 7 home games !! Happy days!! 4

EricGatesShinpad added 17:21 - Nov 8

007 Budgies !!!!!! That takes some doing ! 3

baxterbasics added 17:26 - Nov 8

No bad performances from any Town player today.



Hopefully there aren’t many left who doubt KM knows what he is doing with his rotation approach. 4

TimmyH added 17:27 - Nov 8

Good win albeit against in my opinion the worst side we've faced away this season (bar 10 minutes and their first opportunity scoring from).



Good performances from Walton, Nunez and Taylor and arguably the best match played by Jack Clarke in a Town shirt, a beautifully positioned shot for his goal. On another note feel a bit sorry for Burgess who seemed their only defender busting his gut to stop crosses/shots.



So that good ol' 5pm Saturday glow is back just like in the 70's and early 80's with the away wins, just a shame about the mid-week blip which we should have won. -1

Karlosfandangal added 17:28 - Nov 8

I said before the game stop changes the side so much





I will be quiet 3

youngie7 added 17:28 - Nov 8

It’s becoming apparent McKenna is picking teams for the opposition faced and keeping the squad fresh - The championship is the hardest league and a reason why with a new squad nobody should have panicked - we are getting stronger and stronger and have plenty of goals in the team - Clarke was immense, Nunez is our No 10 - would still like a No 9 in January but Azon could go on a run now he’s broken his duck - really pleased for him 4

ITFCSG added 17:30 - Nov 8

Masterstroke from MA, we sold Burgess but still made sure he score goals for us! Brilliant! 2

