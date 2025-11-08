Walton: Save Was Big Moment

Saturday, 8th Nov 2025 18:39 by Kallum Brisset Town goalkeeper Christian Walton admitted his excellent second-half save was a key moment as the Blues recorded successive away wins with a 4-1 victory over Swansea City at the Swansea.com Stadium. With Town leading 2-1 after 65 minutes, Walton tipped Ben Cabango’s header onto the post from close range when the Swans captain looked destined to level the scoreline. In the aftermath, Azor Matusiwa hooked clear to prevent any further danger as the ball threatened to trickle over the goal line with home attackers lurking. Walton says he could not remember much from his fine piece of goalkeeping, but was delighted to have made a significant impact on the Blues securing a sixth win in 10 matches. “It was a bit of a blur, to be honest,” he said. “I’ve not seen it back yet. It was a really good save and I'm delighted to make it. “I remember it hitting the post and then immediately praying that no-one taps it in behind me. It was nice to see one of my own players there and not their striker. It was a big moment. “I obviously love to help the team. The first half was quite a quiet afternoon for me, but it was just making sure that I’m focused and dialled in for those moments. That was what we spoke about at half-time, myself and Rene [Gilmartin, goalkeeping coach]. “Staying in the game at all times because you never know, they’re going to have another chance at some point and you’ve got to be ready when it comes. “That’s what I’ve got to bring to the team because it’s not going to be every week that I'm getting peppered with shots and be a busy goalie. I’ve got to stay concentrated and focused in those moments. Today, I’ve come up with a save at a crucial time.” Walton’s heroics would prove to be important, with Town going on to score twice more in the second half to record a deserved victory on Welsh territory, marking the second successive away match that has been won by a 4-1 scoreline. One of the goals was scored by substitute Iván Azón, who finally claimed his first goal for the club when he headed home from a tight angle just a yard out when Lawrence Vigouroux denied Dara O’Shea. Discussing the Como loanee, Walton says he and his teammates are thrilled for the Spaniard, who had come close to opening his Blues account in recent weeks.

“Everyone’s delighted,” he said. “I think the fans are delighted for him, we’re delighted for him. “It’s a big moment for him because he works really hard when he comes off the bench and the games that he’s started. It’s obviously pleasing for him. “He’s determined and hard-working, he’s got all the attributes to succeed at this level. It’s a nice goal for him this afternoon to get things moving.” Jack Clarke was also among the goals, with the winger producing his sixth of the season on a rare start ahead of fellow in-form man Jaden Philogene. Walton said: “Unbelievable. Really good today, I thought, in all areas of the game. Defensively and attacking, he was really good. He took his goal brilliantly, I'm delighted for him. “That’s the demands we put on ourselves as players and the staff, never letting anyone sulk because you never know when you’re going to get your moment. “Jack got his today and took it with both hands. Everyone’s stepping up and doing their job.” Double-promotion-winning defender Cameron Burgess left Portman Road to join the Swans on a free transfer over the summer, with Saturday’s clash marking the first time he has faced the Blues since his departure. It proved to be the nightmare game for the Australian, who turned the ball into his own net twice, with Walton admitting he had some sympathy for his former teammate. He said: “It’s obviously a tough moment for him but he’s a top player and I’m looking forward to seeing him now.” Reflecting on Town’s overall display, the Blues custodian said: “Really good performance right from the start. We came out with real intensity and started the game like we always want to start games. We probably should have had another goal in the first half. “The second half was more difficult, they came out the blocks and got the goal. At that point, teams can go under in that situation, so the positive is that we didn’t, we stuck at it and then the goals came. It was a really pleasing performance. “The other night [against Watford] was unlucky, I think we deserved to win the game. It was clear we had a lot of chances and just couldn’t get that winner. “It’s been pleasing on the road. The fans that travel all those miles today, it’s unbelievable to have a full end here because not many teams do. “I’m delighted. That’s always a nice feeling, making sure now we come back after it and hit the ground running for that big block of games.” Due to Alex Palmer’s calf injury, Walton has been enjoying a run in the side and has recently surpassed 100 appearances for the club. The Blues’ shot-stopper, who turns 30 on Sunday, feels a huge sense of pride whenever he is given the opportunity by Kieran McKenna to represent the club. “It’s tough, I’ve had it,” he said. “As a goalie, there’s only one position on the pitch. As a group, we all work so hard and it’s competitive. That’s what you need as a goalie that’s playing. I’d like to think I did that when he was playing, I’ve just got to keep that going. “I’ve trained well and have my whole time here. It’s just about staying at it, you never know when your chance can come and obviously it has come now. It’s just making sure I take it and enjoy it as well at the same time. “That comes from training, the demands we put on ourselves as players and the demands that the manager puts on us and what Rene puts on me. “It sets you in good stead so when you do get the chance to go and perform and that’s what I’ve done. I’d like to think I did well when I stepped in and I just want to do more of that this season. “The confidence has been there throughout the season with the way we’ve played, the way the team has come together and the new signings. There’s never been a drop-off in that area. We’ve always had a confident group and wins like today help that. “I’ve said it on numerous occasions that I love this club, I love the fanbase and everything about it. When I can put on the shirt, it’s an amazing thing for me. The more games I can play for Ipswich, the better.” Following a seven-point week, Town are up to seventh in the Championship table while still holding a game in hand over the sides around them heading into the final international break of the calendar year. There is a two-point gap between McKenna’s men and the top six, with a further four points to the automatic promotion places. “Take it game by game,” Walton insisted. “I know now it’s a bit cliché but it is so true. We can’t look too far ahead, we’ve got a big game after the international break and then a big block of games where we play a lot of football. “It’s going to be mean the whole squad is going to get used and everyone stepping up to take the opportunity.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



Mark added 18:45 - Nov 8

Brilliant save. Huge credit to Walton for coming into the team and doing so well. 3

Tractorboy58 added 18:54 - Nov 8

Not sure who our best keeper is .. nice to have 2 excellent keepers 1

TimmyH added 18:58 - Nov 8

Yes great save, his long reach helped him on that as maybe his height was against him when he saw the shot late at QPR and struggled to get down quick enough and fluffed the ball to their striker and finished it. The pros and cons of being a tall GK I guess. 0

DifferentGravy added 19:06 - Nov 8

Top save, Well done CW 0

BurleysGloryDays added 19:09 - Nov 8

Lovely stuff 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments