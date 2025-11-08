Ex-Town Academy Coach Manning Sacked By Norwich

Saturday, 8th Nov 2025 19:05 Former Town academy coach and midfielder Liam Manning has been sacked from his role as head coach by Norwich City following today’s 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City. The loss was the Canaries’ seventh successive home Championship defeat since the start of the season, a new second-tier record, eight in total. They are without a win in 11 games, three draws and eight defeats to leave them second-bottom, four points from safety. In addition to Manning, 40, who took over in the summer after leaving Bristol City, his assistant Chris Hogg, another former Town young player and coach, and first-team coach analyst James Krause, who was a member of the Blues’ 2005 FA Youth Cup-winning side, have also left the club. “We have tried absolutely everything possible to work through this incredibly challenging period but, unfortunately, given the recent run of results and performances, we have been left with no choice other than to make a change at this stage,” Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper told his club’s official website. “Liam and his staff worked tirelessly to move our football club forward. They are all fundamentally good people and we wish them the very best in whatever comes next. “We very much understand the frustration and criticism from our supporters at this stage. So far, results and performances on the pitch haven’t been good enough. We accept that responsibility, but it’s now imperative that we start to repair the relationship with our supporters and do everything we can to give them something to get behind.” First-team coach Ryan Garry, goalkeeper coach Tony Roberts and set-piece coach Nick Stanley have been put in charge on an interim basis.

Photo: TWTD



Paulc added 19:09 - Nov 8

Why? His work is not done yet! 2

VanDusen added 19:09 - Nov 8

Excellent work Liam. Good job all round - come on Ashton, find him a coaching role with us to help him back on his feet as an all time legend! 1

Broadbent23 added 19:12 - Nov 8

A sad ending for Liam Manning but whoever replaces him has one hell of a task to sort out the shambles up the road. It would be bad news if Carrick took the job. Ex Man Utd v Ex Man Utd. 0

Karlosfandangal added 19:17 - Nov 8

Another story of people employing someone in football just to sack them within five minutes 0

Tractorboy1985 added 19:21 - Nov 8

Football goes around in cycles.. I am enjoying the current cycle.. after we drew 2-2 v Norwich at PR we bumped into Jason Dozzell and he said why thee anger/frustration boys?? They are irrelevant.. and will be for a long time after this draw where we should have won.. I hoped he would be correct.. he certainly was!! Uppa TOWEN 0

Kropotkin123 added 19:25 - Nov 8

Executed his plan to near perfection. 0

tractordamage added 19:26 - Nov 8

Goddamit.



Is Wayne Rooney available?

Apparently he likes Norfolk... 0

armchaircritic59 added 19:37 - Nov 8

All fine and dandy of course, but the wrong guy sacked. However, Knapper is most unlikely to sack himself, though I wonder who's responsible for a string of managerial failures up the road? Funny how a number of clubs have a managerial rotating door policy, but the person or persons responsible never have the " buck stops here " notice on their doors. Thank goodness Gamechanger are somewhat more sensible. 0

