Ex-Town Academy Coach Manning Sacked By Norwich
Saturday, 8th Nov 2025 19:05
Former Town academy coach and midfielder Liam Manning has been sacked from his role as head coach by Norwich City following today’s 2-1 home defeat to Leicester City.
The loss was the Canaries’ seventh successive home Championship defeat since the start of the season, a new second-tier record, eight in total.
They are without a win in 11 games, three draws and eight defeats to leave them second-bottom, four points from safety.
In addition to Manning, 40, who took over in the summer after leaving Bristol City, his assistant Chris Hogg, another former Town young player and coach, and first-team coach analyst James Krause, who was a member of the Blues’ 2005 FA Youth Cup-winning side, have also left the club.
“We have tried absolutely everything possible to work through this incredibly challenging period but, unfortunately, given the recent run of results and performances, we have been left with no choice other than to make a change at this stage,” Norwich sporting director Ben Knapper told his club’s official website.
“Liam and his staff worked tirelessly to move our football club forward. They are all fundamentally good people and we wish them the very best in whatever comes next.
“We very much understand the frustration and criticism from our supporters at this stage. So far, results and performances on the pitch haven’t been good enough. We accept that responsibility, but it’s now imperative that we start to repair the relationship with our supporters and do everything we can to give them something to get behind.”
First-team coach Ryan Garry, goalkeeper coach Tony Roberts and set-piece coach Nick Stanley have been put in charge on an interim basis.
