Burgess: I'll Put Things Right On the Pitch
Saturday, 8th Nov 2025 21:36
Former Blues defender Cameron Burgess has told Swansea City fans that he’ll “put things right on the pitch” following the Welsh side’s 4-1 defeat to the Blues at the Swansea.com Stadium in which he netted two own goals.
The unfortunate central defender diverted a Leif Davis shot and Jens Cajuste cross into his own net as the Blues recorded their second successive 4-1 away victory.
The Australian international made a rare post on social media following the game, vowing to get things right with the Swans having dropped to 18th.
“I don’t usually say much on social media and I will probably take this post down soon,” he wrote.
“But I just wanted to write a message to the Swansea City fans that want to hear it.”
“I know how much this club means to you all and how much pride you take in being part of it.
“As a player, I hear your criticism and you won’t hear any excuses from me. I am my own worst critic, believe me, and it’s my sole purpose to put things right on the pitch personally by showing what you all expect to see.”
Burgess, 30, joined the Swans after turning down a new deal at Portman Road in the summer.
Photo: IMAGO/Focus Images via Reuters Connect
|
