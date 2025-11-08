Burgess: I'll Put Things Right On the Pitch

Saturday, 8th Nov 2025 21:36 Former Blues defender Cameron Burgess has told Swansea City fans that he’ll “put things right on the pitch” following the Welsh side’s 4-1 defeat to the Blues at the Swansea.com Stadium in which he netted two own goals. The unfortunate central defender diverted a Leif Davis shot and Jens Cajuste cross into his own net as the Blues recorded their second successive 4-1 away victory. The Australian international made a rare post on social media following the game, vowing to get things right with the Swans having dropped to 18th. “I don’t usually say much on social media and I will probably take this post down soon,” he wrote. “But I just wanted to write a message to the Swansea City fans that want to hear it.” “I know how much this club means to you all and how much pride you take in being part of it. “As a player, I hear your criticism and you won’t hear any excuses from me. I am my own worst critic, believe me, and it’s my sole purpose to put things right on the pitch personally by showing what you all expect to see.” Burgess, 30, joined the Swans after turning down a new deal at Portman Road in the summer.

Photo: IMAGO/Focus Images via Reuters Connect



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



oioihardy added 21:57 - Nov 8

If they don't love you burgess more than welcome back here at town 3

DifferentGravy added 22:01 - Nov 8

Just one of those days. No reflection on your effort or commitment. 0

ITFC_1994 added 22:22 - Nov 8

Nothing he could have done about either OG really.... I actually think Leif was trying to cross to clarke for the 2nd goal, who would have had a tap in.... obviously likewise with the 4th goal. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments