Adetiba's UAE U17s Face Senegal in Final Group Game

Sunday, 9th Nov 2025 10:52

Blues youngster Jayden Adetiba is set to add to his UAE U17s caps when his side face Senegal in their final group game at the U17 World Cup in Qatar this afternoon.

The first-year scholar started the opening match, a 1-1 draw with Costa Rica on Monday, then was a 69th-minute sub in a 3-0 defeat to Croatia on Thursday and is expected to be named in the XI today.

The top two teams from each group and the eight best third-placed sides go through to the knockout stage and the UAE need a win or a draw against the Senegalese to stand any chance of going through.

Winger Adetiba, 16, signed for Town from Arsenal in February, starting his scholarship at the beginning of this season.

Born in Dartford, Adetiba moved to Dubai at six months and spent his first eight years living there. He won his first U17s caps with the UAE last season having previously represented their U16s.

Having spent a year living in Cape Town, he was spotted by the Gunners on the family’s return to the UK in 2018.

Meanwhile, Adetiba's Town U18s teammates were beaten 4-0 away at Tottenham Hotspur in the U18 Premier League yesterday.





Photo: TWTD