Azon: I'm Really Happy!

Sunday, 9th Nov 2025 17:40 Blues striker Ivan Azon was delighted to score his first goal for the club in Town’s 4-1 win at Swansea City yesterday. Azon, 22, who is on loan from Serie A Como for the season, had come close to finding the net on a number of occasions in recent matches but finally broke his duck when he headed in from a yard out after Swans keeper Lawrence Vigouroux had saved Dara O’Shea’s near-post header from Marcelino Nunez’s right-sided corner. “Really happy, what can I say?” the Spaniard told TownTV. “Really proud of the team, of every member of the team. Really thankful to the staff, to my teammates and really, really happy.” The victory was the Blues’ second on the road in eight days, the visit to QPR last Saturday having ended in the same scoreline. “It’s not easy,” Azon, who had come on as a sub in the 71st minute at the Swansea.com Stadium, added. “I think it’s really nice to go to the international break with this result, with this score. Really happy.” The former Real Zaragoza attacker thanked the Town supporters, who had made the long trip to South Wales. “Thank you to everyone,” he continued. “They always travel to everywhere, it’s so difficult and thank you.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Tractorboy1985 added 18:21 - Nov 9

Anyone else got a real soft spot for him even though it’s been a slow start to his Town career? There is some player in there! Movement.. loves a tussle.. wears his heart on his sleeve which all us fans love and leaves everything out there! Been unlucky on some occasions and could have done better on others but strikers thrive on confidence.. let’s hope this is his springboard to another 10-15 goals to see us in thee automatic spots come May! Ole ole ole ole…. COYB 6

NthQldITFC added 18:26 - Nov 9

Totally agree Tractorboy1985 - apart from his work with and without the ball, which I'm really liking, he looks such an infectiously happy player. Really good for the squad I reckon. The celebration with Kipre and Young and then the others yesterday was so uplifting. 4

BlueandTruesince82 added 18:44 - Nov 9

I like him, he's cult potential and seems like a happy chap. Ole, ole, ole 1

Bazza8564 added 18:46 - Nov 9

High energy, big big smile and the other lads love him. Feels like a great fit and a good piece o recruitment to me too 0

