Azon: I'm Really Happy!
Sunday, 9th Nov 2025 17:40
Blues striker Ivan Azon was delighted to score his first goal for the club in Town’s 4-1 win at Swansea City yesterday.
Azon, 22, who is on loan from Serie A Como for the season, had come close to finding the net on a number of occasions in recent matches but finally broke his duck when he headed in from a yard out after Swans keeper Lawrence Vigouroux had saved Dara O’Shea’s near-post header from Marcelino Nunez’s right-sided corner.
“Really happy, what can I say?” the Spaniard told TownTV. “Really proud of the team, of every member of the team. Really thankful to the staff, to my teammates and really, really happy.”
The victory was the Blues’ second on the road in eight days, the visit to QPR last Saturday having ended in the same scoreline.
“It’s not easy,” Azon, who had come on as a sub in the 71st minute at the Swansea.com Stadium, added. “I think it’s really nice to go to the international break with this result, with this score. Really happy.”
The former Real Zaragoza attacker thanked the Town supporters, who had made the long trip to South Wales.
“Thank you to everyone,” he continued. “They always travel to everywhere, it’s so difficult and thank you.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 297 bloggers
Championship Preview: Swansea City by ad_wilkin
Swansea were a side I had down as a dark horse this season, but things haven’t gone quite to plan despite a solid summer transfer window.
Championship Preview: Watford by ad_wilkin
The first managerial sacking of the season was, surprise, surprise, Watford. Like someone who can’t quite move on from their ex,the Watford board parted company with Paulo Pezzolano after just five months in charge and opted to bring back Javi Gracia for a second spell at the club following his last spell in 2019.
Between The Lines, the Irreverent Poetry of Ipswich Town. No.13 - Egelling by The_Flashing_Smile
Apologies to TWTD’s tech wizard Gav, who I unashamedly stole that word off. But there are signs of gelling throughout the team, and none more so than with Sindre Walle Egeli who probably had his best game yet.
Championship Preview: Queens Park Rangers by ad_wilkin
Consistently inconsistent would be the best way to describe QPR this season. They started the season with four defeats in their first five games, including a 7-1 battering by Coventry, before then going undefeated in their next six.
Between The Lines no.12 - Jack In The Socks by The_Flashing_Smile
Another bloody 12.30 kick-off, and a subsequently flat atmosphere and flat game. Insomnia by Faithless played out over the Tannoy before kick-off, and the game itself was almost the cure. Only lit up by Jack Clarke’s late twinkle toes.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]