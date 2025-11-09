Adetiba and UAE Exit U17 World Cup

Academy winger Jayden Adetiba played the first 65 minutes as the UAE bowed out of the U17 World Cup in Qatar after losing 5-0 to Senegal in their final group match.

The UAE finished bottom of the group having taken one point, Adetiba having started the first game, a 1-1 draw with Costa Rica, and come on as a 69th-minute sub in a 3-0 defeat to Croatia in their second match.

Winger Adetiba, 16, signed for Town from Arsenal in February, starting his scholarship at the beginning of this season.

Born in Dartford, Adetiba moved to Dubai at six months and spent his first eight years living there. He won his first U17s caps with the UAE last season having previously represented their U16s.

Having spent a year living in Cape Town, he was spotted by the Gunners on the family’s return to the UK in 2018.





