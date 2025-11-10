U21s Pair Nominated For PL2 Player of the Month

Monday, 10th Nov 2025 10:24

U21s duo Luca Fletcher and Woody Williamson have been nominated for the PL2 Player of the Month award for October.

Forward Fletcher, who is on loan for the season from Manchester City, and keeper Williamson were regulars in the side which tops Premier League 2, winning all three of their matches during October.

Fletcher, 18, picked up assists in the 1-0 victories against Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United, while Williamson, 19, claimed clean sheets in both and skippered against the Magpies.

The pair are up against Gabriele Biancheri (Manchester United), Laurence Giani (Stoke City), Seb Naylor (Manchester City), Brandon Powell (Blackburn Rovers), Mahamadou Sangare (Manchester City) and Luca Williams-Barnett (Tottenham Hotspur) for the gong.

Williams-Barnett won the September award with Town wideman Tudor Mendel having been nominated.

The nominees were selected by the Premier League Football Development Panel, who will also decide the winner, which will be announced on Friday.





Photo: Matchday Images