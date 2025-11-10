Author to Speak About Ramsey Book at The Hold

Monday, 10th Nov 2025 11:46

Author Grant Bage will be speaking about his recently published book The Unseen Sir Alf: A Different Kind of Hero at The Hold in Fore Street on Thursday 27th November (11am-1pm).

TWTD spoke to lifelong Town fan Bage about his book, which has been described as a radical retelling of Ramsey’s life story, in September following its publication.

The talk, which is sponsored by the Ipswich Town Heritage Society, will examine Ramsey’s time in Suffolk and his family’s rural East Anglian background.

It will also celebrate the role Suffolk Archives, which is hosting the event, played in Bage’s research and argue that the history of football has an important part to play in shaping local and national identities. Following the talk, Bage will sign copies of the book.

Tickets cost £5 and are available here, while the book can be bought here.





Photo: Contributed