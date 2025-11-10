Clarke in Team of the Week

Monday, 10th Nov 2025 16:25

Town forward Jack Clarke has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week following his display in the 4-1 victory at Swansea City on Saturday.

Clarke gave the Blues the lead with his sixth goal of the season, putting him level with Jaden Philogene as the club’s top scorer.

In addition, Clarke made three successful dribbles and three key passes as the Blues made it back-to-back 4-1 away wins.

The 24-year-old, who has largely been used as a sub up to now, currently heads a table for Championship goals per 90 minutes for players who have netted at least four times.

His 0.89 puts him ahead of Brandon Thomas-Asante’s 0.75 with the Coventry man the division’s overall top scorer at present on 10.





Photo: Matchday Images