Williamson and Carr Added to Scotland U21s Squad

Monday, 10th Nov 2025 21:18

Blues keeper Woody Williamson and midfielder Ryan Carr have been added to the Scotland U21s squad for their European Championship qualifiers against Gibraltar and Bulgaria.

The Young Scots visit the Gibraltarians on Saturday, then host the Bulgarians at Fir Park, Motherwell next Tuesday.

Williamson has previously won caps at U18 and U19 levels, but this is his first call into the U21s.

Earlier today, the 19-year-old was nominated for the PL2 Player of the Month award for October alongside teammate Luca Fletcher.

Carr, 21, who joined the Blues from Carlisle in January 2023, has been called up for the first time.

Scotland’s U21s are fourth in their group having previously played four qualification matches.





Photo: Matchday Images