Swansea Sack Sheehan
Tuesday, 11th Nov 2025 13:50
Swansea City have sacked head coach Alan Sheehan following their 4-1 defeat to the Blues at the Swansea.com Stadium on Saturday.
Irishman Sheehan, 39, was appointed in April after a second stint as caretaker-manager having been assistant boss to both Michael Duff and Luke Williams prior to that.
Swansea City owners Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen said: “Alan has been instrumental in helping improve the club through two periods of time.
“Alan has a tireless work ethic, an honest approach and a positive attitude. He has put his full effort into the job on behalf of the club.
“The club would like to place on record its thanks to Alan for all of his hard work during his time at Swansea City. We wish Alan and his family all the best for the future.”
The defeat to Town saw the Swans drop to 18th in the Championship, having won one game - and that a 2-1 home success against second-bottom Norwich City - in their last seven matches.
After Saturday's game, Sheehan admitted his team was “nowhere near the level that we have been performance-wise” and that his side was “second best totally”.
