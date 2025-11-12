Taylor: No-Brainer to Sign New Deal

Wednesday, 12th Nov 2025 09:52 by Kallum Brisset Town midfielder Jack Taylor expressed his desire to continue his journey with the Blues after penning a new contract at Portman Road last month. Taylor’s new deal runs until the summer of 2028, his previous terms having been set to expire at the end of the current season. With another promotion challenge this season under manager Kieran McKenna and a new training ground a work in progress, the Republic of Ireland international says it was an easy decision. “In the end it was, definitely,” he said. “The way that the club’s treated me, and when the gaffer said that we want to give you a new contract to stay at the club, it was a no-brainer for me. “They approached me which was a really good feeling, especially at the time I wasn’t playing a lot of games. Since I've signed the contract, it’s been a change of mindset. I’m back in the team and I’m playing well, so hopefully that continues. “It’s been in the works for a while, but these things take time with transfer windows and stuff. I didn’t want to force it my end, but I knew it was there waiting so I thought it was the perfect time to sign. I’m delighted it happened. “I’ve always had a good relationship with [McKenna]. I know how he works and what he wants at certain times of the season. In all aspects, it was a no-brainer to sign.” Asked why Town remains so appealing to him, Taylor added: “Just everything. The area — I love living in Suffolk, it’s become a second home for me now and my family love living here. The workplace, I enjoy coming in every day to train and become a better player.

“That’s the journey that the club’s been on. I’m so happy to sign the contract and be a part of that journey for an extra couple of years. “I see myself as a senior player trying to drive everything, especially from the middle of the park and getting the best out of everyone. “You want to be a part of it. You see the new training ground being built and you want to see that when you’re still at the club and being a big player at the club. “Everyone knows the aim is to get promotion this season, to get another promotion at this club would be incredible.” Since his arrival from Peterborough United in 2023, Taylor has struggled to find consistent league minutes from the start in both the Championship and the Premier League. With that in mind, the midfielder was asked whether he had considered his options in the summer regarding his future at Portman Road. “It always crosses your mind, but I was quite transparent with the gaffer,” he said. “I’d always go and see him and he always wanted me to stay, he always thought that my time would come like it’s happening now. “It does cross your mind, it crosses everyone’s mind, in football you can end up anywhere. I’m just delighted to get the contract sorted and it was a no-brainer.” Taylor, who is currently away with the Irish squad, has played his part in Town’s promotion to the Premier League and their first season in the top flight for 22 years, notably scoring a stoppage-time winner against Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux last December. Despite only being at the club for little more than two years, the 27-year-old is now one of the longest-serving players in the building with a high level of turnover during the last two summers. As a result, Taylor has enjoyed stepping into a more senior role, often mentoring the Blues’ younger players such as teenager Sindre Walle Egeli. He said: “Especially being in the middle of the park, you need to be. You need to get the best out of everyone around you and it does go a long way. You don’t want to be a team that’s quiet and it gives an opposition a bit of an edge over you. “We’ve signed some more foreign lads so they’re adjusting to the league. [Marcelino] Núñez has obviously been in the league but there’s a bit of a language barrier, so you have to talk him through the game. “Sindre is a young lad from Norway, he probably didn’t even know where Ipswich was a year ago and now he’s come and played really well. All the lads are playing their part to help every player get the best out of themselves.” Another of Town’s new arrivals is holding midfielder Azor Matusiwa, who has become a vital component in the side since his arrival from Stade Rennais to replace the influential Sam Morsy. “It seems I say the same things every year,” Taylor said. “The lads that they bring in, everyone’s got a bit of a mixed bag and everyone’s got their different attributes. I’m just going to keep doing what I do as best as I can. Every time I’m called upon, I’ll give my all for the club. “I’ve played with Azor quite a few times now so we’ve got quite a good relationship. We talk to each other on the pitch quite a lot and I think we complement each other’s styles quite well. “He’s that sitting player that we needed in midfield with Skip going. He’s filling his boots really well, he’s a good player and he’s getting more consistent as the games are going on. I’m happy for him and delighted for him.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



johnwarksshorts added 10:05 - Nov 12

Gives 100% every time, has worked hard and bided his time, now he's getting the rewards. Keep it going Jack 2

Bluemike31 added 10:29 - Nov 12

Never thought I would say this but he could well be an integral part of the team going forward, he has been very good in the last Two or Three games. 1

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments