Burley Named Patron of Cancer Support Suffolk

Thursday, 13th Nov 2025 11:50 Former Blues manager and right-back George Burley has been named the new patron of Cancer Support Suffolk. Burley brings his own experience of the disease to the role with the charity having been successfully treated for pancreatic cancer. “I was completely numb when the specialist first told [wife] Jill and I the news in July last year. It wasn’t looking good,” the 69-year-old recalled. “The tumour was 2cm and it was in a really bad position, but I just had to put all my trust in the hospital team and be as positive as I could. “I knew I had always looked after my body well as a sportsman and was strong in my mind – and I’m certain that’s helped me get through this. “There were some dark times, many weeks in and out of hospital, and a seven-hour surgical procedure to remove the tumour, but I’m fortunate because there had been no spread at all.” Former Scotland international full-back and manager Burley, pictured above with CEO Mark Murphy and ambassador Richard Garrett, says he immediately accepted the patron role. “As soon as I was approached to get involved with the charity, I just knew this was something I wanted to do,” he added. “They’re doing such great work – right here in Suffolk – and once you’ve been through a cancer journey you feel even more strongly about wanting to help others. “If I can play a small part in spreading the message about prevention and about advocating for yourself when you feel unwell, then that to me is a great thing to do. “While I’ve been incredibly fortunate to have my family alongside me through all my surgery and treatments, I know that’s not the case for everyone, so it’s why an organisation like this is vital.” Cancer Support Suffolk was launched in 1998 and since then has helped thousands of people across the county who have been affected by cancer. The charity’s team delivers counselling and therapy, as well as an extensive programme of educational activities to increase awareness across the community. Cancer Support Suffolk’s CEO, former BBC Radio Suffolk linchpin and current Life’s a Pitch TV presenter Murphy, is delighted Burley has taken on the role. “Having George join us as our patron is such an incredible boost for the charity, not least because he is a is such an inspirational figure within the Suffolk community,” Murphy said. “In sharing his story and helping us spread the message about our work, there’s no doubt he will play a role in ensuring more men and women across the county are aware of signs and symptoms, and that they get checked or get supported where needed.” He added: “The many high-profile cases of cancer in the media in recent years – from the King and Princess of Wales, to Davina McCall more recently – are a clear reminder that cancer does not discriminate. “The more open we are about cancer the more people we can help and support. George is a key part of us continuing to tell that story.” For support at any stage of a cancer diagnosis or treatment journey, contact Cancer Support Suffolk on 01473 211884 or visit the charity’s website.

Photo: Contributed



