Wearing Named in Scotland U23s Squad

Thursday, 13th Nov 2025 12:02

Ipswich Town Women’s defender Megan Wearing has been named in the Scotland U23s squad for their European Friendly Tournament game in Belgium later this month.

The Scotland youngsters will travel to Proximus Basecamp, Tubize for the game on Thursday 27th November.

Wearing, who won her first Scotland U23s caps last season having previously played for the U19s, started last month’s 3-0 home defeat to Sweden and then came on as a sub in the impressive 3-1 victory away in Italy a few days later.

Elsewhere, Blues full-back Grace Neville has been left out of the New Zealand senior squad for their two-match series against Australia later this month.





Photo: IMAGO/PPAUK via Reuters Connect