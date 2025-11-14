Philogene's Derby Strike Nominated For Goal of the Month

Friday, 14th Nov 2025 10:27

Jaden Philogene’s strike in the 3-1 derby victory over Norwich City has been nominated for the Sky Bet EFL Goal of the Month award for October.

Philogene smashed Town’s second goal a minute before half-time to set the Blues on their way to derby glory.

The 23-year-old is up against Millwall’s Femi Azeez for his goal against West Brom and Hull City’s Joe Gelhardt and Aaron Ramsey of Leicester City for strikes in the same game.

Voting is under way here until 5pm on Monday 17th November.





Photo: Matchday Images