Ashton: Training Ground On Time and On Budget

Friday, 14th Nov 2025 11:19

Town CEO and chairman Mark Ashton says the club’s rebuild of their Playford Road training facility is on time and on budget.

Planning permission for the major refurbishment of the training ground, which is understood to be costing up to £30 million, was granted in March with work starting soon afterwards.

Ashton, speaking while giving a lengthy tour of Playford Road outlining the plans and progress to TownTV, says the club needed to improve the level of its training facilities.

“The building that the first team, women and academy are currently situated in simply isn’t fit for purpose,” he said.

“It’s not elite and it’s not going to be able to help us deliver sustainable success in attracting players to the club, the development of players, the physical development of players. We need world class and elite facilities.”

He says the work is on schedule to be finished in June next year: “A lot of planning, a lot of process, but I think, as ever, the team’s been really good and thus far, we’re on time and I’d like to say we're on budget.”

Ashton believes Playford Road held the club back following promotion to the Premier League last year.

“This club has gone on an incredible journey in the last three or four years, but we have so, so much to do by June next year, the training ground will be complete,” he continued.

“I’m sure we're going to have a walk over to Bent Lane shortly and look at the four or five pitches that have now gone on to there and have all been fully stitched for the academy cat one status.

“There's only one way this football club going. The one thing I can’t buy is time, and we need to build infrastructure.

“Ideally, all of this would have been built and completed prior to us getting into the Premier League. That would have given us a far better chance of staying in the Premier League.

“We had, bar none, the worst training facilities in the Premier League and I’d say bar only a few we have the worst training facilities in the Championship.

“[Manager] Kieran [McKenna], [director of performance] Andy Rolls, [head of athletic performance] Matt Allen, the team, they’ve done an incredible job with the facilities we’ve got, but now after the planning we’ve put in and the finance we’ve put in, come June next year, they are going to have elite facilities.”

He added: “I genuinely believe this will deliver generational change and generational success for Ipswich the football club, the town and the county.”

Speaking about the new first-team building, he added: “This will be the centrepiece, tens of millions of pounds worth of investment into the first-team elite home.

“From changing rooms to offices, to gymnasium, to medical centre, to swimming pool, cold pools, plunge pools, hydrotherapy, cryotherapy, you name it, it’s in here.

“And we spent a lot of time doing a lot of research on clubs around the world to make sure that we haven’t missed anything.”

Ashton says the club’s owners have backed the plans, citing the expertise provided by a number of those who are part of Bright Path Sports Partners, the US-based private equity firm who took a stake of around 40 per cent in the club just over a year ago.

“These plans can’t be delivered without our shareholders and our investors and our board,” he said.

“And it’s been great because I’ve got the likes of Sam Simon and Peter Simon, who built training facilities at the [Halifax] Mooseheads for their ice hockey team

“And I’ve got the same interest Travis Viola, who’s done the same at back-to-back [Stanley Cup] title winners, the [Florida] Panthers.

“So they’ve built these of type facilities, so it’s been great to tap into them and they’ve stood behind the funding plan for it.

“If I said these things were expensive, that’s probably an understatement. What I thought we would spend on this when I joined and what we’ve actually spent on it is probably double by the time we’ve done all the work and got everything in that we needed.

"The one thing that the board has been really encouraging on is, ‘Mark, don’t go cut corners, do it well, do it once and do it right’.”





