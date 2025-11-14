Trio Set to Win Caps

Friday, 14th Nov 2025 11:47 Sindre Walle Egeli, Somto Boniface and Josh Pitts are set to add to their international caps later today. Walle Egeli is with the Norway U21s, who face Israel in a European Championship qualifier at the Szekto Stadium, Kecskemét in Hungary this evening (KO 5.45pm). Norway are second in their group having beaten Slovenia 5-0 at home in their only match so far, Walle Egeli scoring once and assisting twice. They also take on Bosnia and Herzegovina at the Stadion Grbavica in Sarajevo on Tuesday. The 19-year-old has previously won eight U21s caps, scoring three goals, as well has having made one senior appearance as a substitute. The nine group winners plus the best group runner-up qualify directly for the tournament which will be held in Albania and Serbia in 2027, while the eight other group runners-up go into play-offs for the last four places. Although currently playing for the U21s, Walle Egeli is targeting a place in the senior Norway squad for next summer’s World Cup with qualification all but confirmed. “I’ve always said that’s my main goal,” he said. “I probably said it 10 years ago, World Cup in 2026, I want to be there. I think I’m close to it, but I need to push and do even more than I do now. “Hopefully I can make some more appearances for the first team now I’m with the U21s. There’s a lot of competition for my place in the first team, but I know if I keep pushing, playing good and playing minutes, I’m right up there.” Blues U21s regular Boniface is with the England U20s squad for their friendly against Japan at Doncaster Rovers’ Eco-Power Stadium (KO 7.30pm). Boniface, 19, won his first U20s cap last month in a 1-0 defeat to Switzerland at St George’s Park. The left-back had previously won caps at U15, U16, U17 and U18 levels, but last month’s call was his first since joining the Blues from Chelsea at the start of this year. Young forward Pitts is with the Malta U21s squad for their European Championship qualifiers against Germany at the Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer Stadium in Fürth (KO 5pm). Malta, who subsequently host Latvia at the Centenary Stadium in Ta' Qali on Tuesday, are currently bottom of their qualification group without a point from their three games. Pitts has previously won two U21s caps having also featured at U18s level. The 18-year-old joined the Blues in January from Southampton following a successful trial with John McGreal’s U21s.

Photo: MARIUS SIMENSEN/Bildbyran/Sipa USA via Reuters Connect



mariner added 12:05 - Nov 14

Sindre Walle Egeli is the player with the most caps and goals for Norway at youth level.



He has played 43 times scoring 35 goals from U16 to U21.



I strongly doubt he will be at the WC at seniorlevel already next year. 0

