U18s Drawn at Sheffield United in FA Youth Cup

Friday, 14th Nov 2025 13:35

Town’s U18s have been drawn away against Sheffield United in round three of the FA Youth Cup.

The Blues have been knocked out of the competition at the third-round stage - when they enter the tournament - in the last two seasons, losing 3-2 away to AFC Bournemouth last year.

The U18s, who are coached by David Wright and Matt Pooley, are currently bottom of the U18 Premier League having moved to categoty one on a provisional basis in the summer, while the category two Blades are top of Professional Development League Two North.

Town have won the competition on three occasions, in 1973, 1975 and 2005.

Third round ties must be played before Saturday 13th December.





Photo: Action Images