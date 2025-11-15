Hirst and Nunez Among Those Set For Caps

Saturday, 15th Nov 2025 08:18 George Hirst and Marcelino Nunez are among the Town players who could add to their international caps later today. Hirst’s Scotland face Greece in a World Cup qualifier in Piraeus (KO 7.45pm, BBC2) having already secured a play-off place and level on points at the top of the group (see below) with Denmark, who they host at Hampden Park on Tuesday. The Danes are at home to rock-bottom pointless Belarus today. The 26-year-old, who switched allegiance from England for whom he played at U17, U18, U19 and U20 levels earlier this year, has previously won five Scotland caps, scoring one international goal. Blues keeper Cieran Slicker, who is on loan at League Two Barnet for the season, is not included in the party. Nunez is with the Chile squad taking on Russia in a friendly in Sochi this afternoon (KO 3pm) and will win his 33rd cap if he is involved, aiming to add to his five international goals. Chile face Peru in another friendly at the same venue on Tuesday. Chile finished bottom of the CONMEBOL World Cup qualification group and will not be at next summer’s finals. Earlier in the week, Blues keeper Woody Williamson and midfielder Ryan Carr were added to the Scotland U21s squad for their European Championship qualifiers. The Young Scots visit Gibraltar this evening (KO 6pm), then host the Bulgarians at Fir Park, Motherwell on Tuesday. Williamson, 19, has previously won caps at U18 and U19 levels, but this is his first call into the U21s. Carr, 21, who joined the Blues from Carlisle in January 2023, has been called up for the first time. Scotland’s U21s are fourth in their group having previously played four qualification matches. Recent Town academy signing Oliver Wilkinson is with the England U17s, who are in action against the Ivory Coast in Dubai this morning (KO 11.30am). Wilkinson, 16, made his debut at U17s level, having previously been capped at U15 and U16 level, who he captained on three occasions, in Thursday’s 5-2 victory over the US. The Young Lions complete their games when they take on Australia on Tuesday. The centre-back joined the Blues from Barnsley last month and was the Tykes’ youngest-ever starter when he played against Manchester United’s U21s in August last year aged just 15. Last night, Town U21s left-back Somto Boniface, 19, came on as an 82nd-minute sub and he won his second England U20s cap as the Young Lions drew 1-1 with Japan in a friendly in Doncaster.

Photo: Ger Harley/Sportpix/Sipa USA



